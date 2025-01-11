Bill Maher Blindsides Fans With Staggering Admission About How He Intends to Joke About Trump When The Don Steps Into White House
Bill Maher has revealed how he will calm down on jokes directed at President-elect Donald Trump during his second term in office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the talk-show comedian said he is "not going to chase every rabbit down the hole like I did the first term".
During his interview with CNN on Friday, January 10, Maher said: "He's a kooky guy who says a lot of kooky things, and I'm just not going to pre-hate anything.
"I'm just going to hope for the best, and then when something serious happens, I'll comment on that."
Maher has been a vocal critic of Trump over the years and previously cautioned that a Republican victory in the 2024 presidential election could lead to "complete devastation".
Maher said fodder like Trump's recent proposals about purchasing Greenland and making Canada the 51st state were still fair game.
The late-night host explained: "That's perfect for comedy, but I'm not going to take it seriously."
During the interview, Maher also reiterated his belief that President Joe Biden is too old to serve as president and should have withdrawn earlier from the election to allow the Democratic Party to hold an "open" primary.
He added: "I felt like I had standing to make that case because I had for so many years been the only person on television who was consistently railing against ageism. I have been saying for years ageism is the last allowable prejudice that we can have in this country.
"You can always do the age jokes, you can always rail on people for being too old, and it was, as I said, a case-by-case basis.
"Some people at 70 act like they are 100 years old, and some are like 40 years old. But this was a case, okay, where Biden was too old."
The Real Time host is used to drawing insults from conservatives but now appears to attract hate and outrage from liberals about as often.
Maher recently revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal how he has increased the number of jokes about "woke" liberals in his comedy.
He told his critics: "You give me more material. I'm a comedian. I'm going to go where the gold is."
The TV comedian also commented on his growing frustrations with left-wing Democrats, claiming: "They can't stand to endure a moment of hearing something they don't already agree with. Not that the right doesn't do it, too, but the left does it worse."
Maher aimed at progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her "a little out there" and expressing disdain for Ilhan Omar, whom he described as "not my favorite".
However, Maher praised Seth Moulton, who recently faced backlash from his party for questioning transgender inclusion in youth sports.
Maher, referring to those who labeled Moulton a transphobe to a N--- collaborator, said: "Everything with these people has to be an opportunity for virtue signaling."
He also mentioned how some Democrats have severed their friendships with him over his decision to host conservatives like Ann Coulter, Bill Barr and Ted Cruz on his show.
The host said: "Just think about what this is – people who hate me for who I won't hate. People who hate me for who I won't hate."