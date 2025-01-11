Bill Maher Blindsides Fans With Staggering Admission About How He Intends to Joke About Trump When The Don Steps Into White House

Maher said fodder like Trump's recent proposals about purchasing Greenland and making Canada the 51st state were still fair game.

The late-night host explained: "That's perfect for comedy, but I'm not going to take it seriously."

During the interview, Maher also reiterated his belief that President Joe Biden is too old to serve as president and should have withdrawn earlier from the election to allow the Democratic Party to hold an "open" primary.

He added: "I felt like I had standing to make that case because I had for so many years been the only person on television who was consistently railing against ageism. I have been saying for years ageism is the last allowable prejudice that we can have in this country.

"You can always do the age jokes, you can always rail on people for being too old, and it was, as I said, a case-by-case basis.

"Some people at 70 act like they are 100 years old, and some are like 40 years old. But this was a case, okay, where Biden was too old."