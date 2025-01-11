Music Icon Who Inspired and Influenced Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen Dead Aged 89 After 'Surgery Complications'
Soul singer Sam Moore has died aged 89 after complications during a recent surgery.
Moore inspired several of the most prominent musical artists over the years, including Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to his publicist, Jeremy Westby, the iconic singer died on Friday, January 10, in Coral Gables, Florida.
Moore previously battled addiction in the 1980s and became an anti-drug advocate after he overcame his addiction with the help of his wife, Joyce Moore, whom he married in 1982.
Jon Bon Jovi, who collaborated with the musician on his 2006 solo album Overnight Sensational, paid tribute to Moore on Facebook.
The rock star wrote: "Sam Moore, the Soulman, one of the pioneers and greatest singers ever, has left us.
"I'm not saddened as much as I felt incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to be in his presence. Having had the opportunity to perform and even record with Sam was humbling and an honor."
Born in 1935 in Miami, Moore began singing at a young age in church and clubs before joining forces with Dave Prater to form Sam & Dave. The duo signed to Atlantic Records in 1964 and were moved to its Memphis subsidiary Stax Records the following year, becoming the label's biggest stars behind only Otis Redding.
Sam & Dave released a string of massive R&B hits in the mid-1960s, including Hold On! I'm Comin, When Something Is Wrong with My Baby, I Thank You and, most notably, Soul Man, which won the 1968 Grammy for Best Rhythm & Blues Group Performance, Vocal or Instrumental.
Like many '60s soul acts, Sam & Dave faded after the 1960s. However, Soul Man hit the charts again in the late 1970s when Blues Brothers John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd covered it with many of the same musicians.
In 1993, Moore was among numerous artists who pressed legal claims that the record industry had cheated them out of retirement benefits. Moore and other artists sued multiple record companies and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
At the time, Moore said he joined the legal effort after learning, despite his million-selling records, his pension amounted to just $2,285, which he could take as a lump sum or in payments of $73 monthly.
The Soul singer continued to write and perform over the years and was also a frequent performer at the Kennedy Center Honors and performed for presidents, including Obama.
Moore is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, Michell, and two grandchildren.