Music Icon Who Inspired and Influenced Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen Dead Aged 89 After 'Surgery Complications'

According to his publicist, Jeremy Westby, the iconic singer died on Friday, January 10, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Moore previously battled addiction in the 1980s and became an anti-drug advocate after he overcame his addiction with the help of his wife, Joyce Moore, whom he married in 1982.

Jon Bon Jovi, who collaborated with the musician on his 2006 solo album Overnight Sensational, paid tribute to Moore on Facebook.

The rock star wrote: "Sam Moore, the Soulman, one of the pioneers and greatest singers ever, has left us.

"I'm not saddened as much as I felt incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to be in his presence. Having had the opportunity to perform and even record with Sam was humbling and an honor."