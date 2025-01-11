Watch Jennifer Garner Make Heartbreaking Admission Her Friend Was Killed In L.A. Wildfires as Death Toll Spirals to 11: 'She Didn’t Get Out on Time'
Jennifer Garner emotionally revealed her friend "didn't get out on time" and tragically died in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Golden Globe Award-winning actress was seen working with the World Central Kitchen and feeding the survivors of the Palisades fire.
The 52-year-old movie star described feeling really sensitive about losing her friend.
She told reporters: "I did lose a friend. And for our church, it's really tender. So, I don't feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out on time."
Garner also opened up about the victims whose homes were lost during the raging wildfires across L.A. county.
She added: "My heart bleeds for all my friends.
"I can think of a hundred families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. Without even thinking, I can write out a list of a hundred friends who lost their homes.
"I feel almost guilty walking through my house just, you know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer?"
The actress also revealed the Methodist church she used to visit every Sunday was burned down.
Garner revealed: "It's my family's church. It's where my kids went to Sunday school.
"We lit the Advent candle together there a couple of weeks ago. We watched the little kids perform. It's a preschool. It's a central part of our community."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, evacuated his massive mansion during the horrific fires and headed to her house for safety.
The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three kids: Violet, 19; Fin, 15; and Samuel, 12,
The Pearl Harbor star purchased his Pacific Palisades mansion, which comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer following his split from Jennifer Lopez. Their previous $68million marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale.
Garner has seemingly been supporting Affleck following his split, as the exes even spent Christmas together with their children.
Over 153,000 Californians have been under evacuation orders from the multiple major fires, including the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, the Palisades Fire west of Los Angeles and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills.
The devastating wind-fed fires have killed at least 11 people and swept through 37,900 acres in the greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 12,000 structures.
California Governor Gavin Newsom took to X shortly after the wildfires broke out, writing: "California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in L.A. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."