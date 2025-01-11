Watch Jennifer Garner Make Heartbreaking Admission Her Friend Was Killed In L.A. Wildfires as Death Toll Spirals to 11: 'She Didn’t Get Out on Time'

The 52-year-old movie star described feeling really sensitive about losing her friend.

She told reporters: "I did lose a friend. And for our church, it's really tender. So, I don't feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out on time."

Garner also opened up about the victims whose homes were lost during the raging wildfires across L.A. county.

She added: "My heart bleeds for all my friends.

"I can think of a hundred families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. Without even thinking, I can write out a list of a hundred friends who lost their homes.

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house just, you know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer?"