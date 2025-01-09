Donald Trump Calls for California Governor Gavin Newsom To 'Resign' As the Deadly California Wildfires Continue To Spread Rapidly — 'This Is All His Fault!'
Donald Trump has called for Gavin Newsom's resignation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect slammed the California governor again as wildfires continued to devastate Los Angeles County for a third day.
Trump went as far as claiming the deadly fires were "all his fault."
The Palisades and Eaton fire broke out on Tuesday, January 7, and rapidly spread due to drought conditions and intense Santa Ana winds, which temporarily grounded firefighting aircraft.
While firefighters battled the challenging conditions – and Newsom, 57, met with local officials and President Joe Biden at a briefing to discuss conditions and containment efforts – Trump raged against the Democratic governor on Truth Social.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump used one of his notorious name-changing insults and referred to the governor as "Newscum" in his post.
Trump wrote: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.
"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."
He went on to claim: "I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."
On Thursday, January 9, Trump wasn't done raging against Newsom.
He once again took to Truth Social to bash the governor as the Palisades and Eaton fires remained at zero percent containment.
Trump wrote: "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"
But he wasn't done yet. Despite being in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, bashing Newsom appeared to be at the front of the 78-year-old's mind.
He wrote in a follow-up post: "Fire is spreading rapidly for 3 days — ZERO CONTAINMENT. Nobody has ever seen such failed numbers before!"
Trump went on to blame the devastation on "Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and (Mayor) Karen Bass" and alleged "Biden's FEMA has no money — all wasted on the Green New Scam!"
The president-elect added: "L.A. is a total wipeout!!!"
Of course, Biden does not control the amount of money the Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA) agency receives, whose funding is controlled by Congress.
Nevertheless, Trump blamed the multitude of challenging conditions on Newsom and Biden.