Hollywood Shuts Down: More Than a Dozen L.A. Based Shows Including 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Price is Right' Halt Production For Deadly Palisades Fire

As of 2:30 PM local time, the Palisades, Eaton, Woodley and Hurst fires were at "zero percent contained." The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Tuesday, January 7 and have engulfed 15,832 and 10,600 acres, respectively, so far according to CAL FIRE.

Windstorms and severe drought conditions created extreme challenges for firefighters and emergency personnel, including temporarily grounding aircraft preventing water and retardants from being dropped on effected areas.

With fires quickly spreading across multiple regions, evacuation orders were issued effecting 70,000 residents – and an estimated 1.5 million are without power.