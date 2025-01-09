Hollywood Shuts Down: More Than a Dozen L.A. Based Shows Including 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Price is Right' Halt Production For Deadly Palisades Fire
Deadly wildfires have shut down Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal several major studios halted production as intense Santa Ana winds fueled multiple fires across the Los Angeles County region resulting in two deaths so far.
More than a dozen TV shows across several studios have paused filming, including Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, The Price is Right, Hacks, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.
As of 2:30 PM local time, the Palisades, Eaton, Woodley and Hurst fires were at "zero percent contained." The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Tuesday, January 7 and have engulfed 15,832 and 10,600 acres, respectively, so far according to CAL FIRE.
Windstorms and severe drought conditions created extreme challenges for firefighters and emergency personnel, including temporarily grounding aircraft preventing water and retardants from being dropped on effected areas.
With fires quickly spreading across multiple regions, evacuation orders were issued effecting 70,000 residents – and an estimated 1.5 million are without power.
In light of the ongoing devastation plaguing the region, companies including NBC, Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, CBS Studios, and 20th Television made the decision to halt production in an effort to keep people safe and out of impacted areas.
The Warner Bros. studios lot in Burbank – which is located in-between the Palisades and Eaton fires – closed on Wednesday, effectively pausing filming for hit shows based there, such as Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy and The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Film LA, the Los Angeles city and county film office, issued an advisory temporarily withdrawing filming permits for the Altadena, La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena areas.
Film LA also noted "the production community that personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency."
It remains unclear how long the pause on filming will last and whether the temporary hiatus will impact release schedules.
While studios have temporarily paused filming, other scheduled events – including premieres and award shows – have been put on hold as well.
The 30th Critics' Choice Awards, which was scheduled to be hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 26 in Santa Monica, has been postponed.
Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios threw out their premiers for Unstoppable and Wolf Man, which were planned for Tuesday night – and Paramount and Max canceled premieres for Better Man and The Pitt set for Wednesday night.
Paramount released a statement on their decision, saying: "Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow’s premiere of 'Better Man.'
"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies."