Conan O'Brien Seen Grabbing Lunch With His Son in Los Angeles Despite Life-Threatening Winds and Palisades Fire Forcing Celebrities To Evacuate Their Lavish Mansions
Emergency evacuation orders and extreme winds fueling wildfires apparently weren't enough for Conan O'Brien to cancel his plans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former late night host was seen out and about in Los Angeles enjoying a lunch date while the city burned around him.
O'Brien, 61, threw caution to the high winds and grabbed a bite to eat with son Beckett, 19.
The comedian looked casual amid the chaos as he took a stroll outside on Wednesday, January 8.
He wore dark blue jeans, a green sweater, casual leather sneakers and black sunglasses.
Beckett appeared equally unfazed in a plain black t-shirt, athletic pants and black sneakers.
His red hair was seen being blown back by the strong Santa Ana winds as gusts reached up to 100 MPH in some areas, fueling the blazing inferno firefighters are frantically trying to contain.
While O'Brien and his son were out to lunch, tens of thousands of residents were fleeing their homes. Majority of evacuation orders were in the Pacific Palisades area, with additional orders in Altadena and Santa Monica.
An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed and two deaths have been reported since the wildfire broke out on Tuesday morning.
As authorities were temporarily forced to ground firefighting aircraft due to high winds. The size of the Palisades fire doubled to nearly 11,000 acres in a matter of hours.
Shortly after 11 AM PST on Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced aircraft would resume dropping water and retardant on effected areas.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with Governor Gavin Newsom and local authorities in Santa Monica for a briefing on the ongoing efforts to contain the blaze.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told the president her team was aware of a "significant threat" from the Palisades fire due to "high, high, high winds," before noting she had "never seen the winds (like this) in my 25 year career."
Crowley added: "It's an active, active fire fight with our firefighters, and they're doing the very best to protect our people within this area."
Newsom previous declared a state of emergency and Biden said he would sign a federal emergency declaration requested by the governor. Fire crews from Arizona also arrived to assist local stations.
In addition to intense winds, drought conditions exacerbated the ongoing devastation in Southern California.
Authorities urged residents to conserve water as fire hydrants in effected areas started to run dry.
During a briefing on Tuesday, January 7, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said: "This event is not only not over, but it is just getting started and will get significantly worse before it gets better."
Swain further warned the strongest and most widespread winds, as well as the lowest humidity, are "yet to come."