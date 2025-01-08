Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren 'Recently Separated' and 'Are Moving Forward With A Divorce' After 17 Years of Marriage — Following Many Public Signs of Trouble
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren "are moving forward with a divorce" after 17 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Hollywood couple has "recently separated" and hasn't been shy about hiding the signs of trouble in their relationship.
According to reports, Alba and Warren have called it quits on their marriage, and the reason behind the split is still unknown.
The couple married back in 2008 and share three children together – daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, 7.
Recently, the actress fueled divorce rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring at the pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday, January 4.
In addition, she was seen in Rome without her wedding ring during an outing with film producer Andrea Iervolino.
Warren also hinted at trouble in paradise when he was spotted in Los Angeles last week without his bling.
Before Alba hit the parties with Warren by her side, the former couple celebrated their son's 7th birthday at Disney.
She captioned the post: "The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7️⃣ year old, Hayes! 🎂🎊🎟️🎢🥳 Thank you for having us, @unistudios."
On New Year's Eve, Alba shared some pictures of herself and their three kids on Instagram, with Cash absent from the post.
She captioned the Instagram post: "Gratitude. Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy, and so much love. Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo! #2025 #YearOfTheSnake #HappyNewYear.
It continued: "Repost: The Year of the Snake teaches us profound self-improvement, encouraging growth from within and expanding our consciousness. It reminds us that becoming a better version of ourselves allows for greater flexibility, shedding rigidity, and embracing transformation.
"The invitation is to open to psychic awareness, to sense the vibrations of your environment, and then use that insight to move forward on your path. This year embodies a calm, knowing energy, showing us that change fosters growth and makes us better people.
"This enables us as empaths and lightworkers to strive for expansion within our collective consciousness."
One of the quotes that she included in the post said: "My mantra for 2025: If it messes with my peace, it's too damn pricey.
"If it dims my shine, it's got to go. If it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power."
Alba also has shared quotes hinting at trouble on her Instagram Stories.
One message she posted read: "Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable."