Jessica Alba 'Marriage Crisis': Star Rips Off Wedding Ring as She Dines With Italian Movie Producer — Months After Opening Up About Relationship 'Hard Times'
Jessica Alba’s marriage could be in "crisis mode" after very telling signs emerged during a recent public outing with a man who isn't her husband.
The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Maserati: The Brothers, was caught without her wedding ring while grabbing dinner with the movie's producer on Monday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alba, 43, was photographed dining out with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino at the Bolognese Restaurant in Italy, where they enjoyed a meal together and left in his white Audi.
The film star was seen wearing dark grey jeans paired with a black top and matching coat. While she donned a long silver necklace, another very important piece of jewelry was missing from her bare ring finger as she flashed her hands in the restaurant.
Fans have been worried about Alba's marriage, with one person commenting on the new photos of her with Iervolino: "I hope things are ok with them! They always seem so about family! one of my fav celebrity couples!"
Another said: "No ring out with another man is a no no."
Though Alba has ditched her wedding ring for outings before, the move comes just months after she shockingly admitted to going through "hard times" in her 16-year marriage to Cash Warren, 45.
She and Warren, who eloped in May 2008, share three kids: Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and son Hayes, six.
She said of her marriage in June: "In love, you go through that [first] two and a half years, which is not real. And then after that, the reality of what your relationship is comes together.
"And you are either gonna choose to be family or not, and I think, with chosen family, you ebb and flow."
Alba added: "The more you ebb and flow, the more you realize that the hard times aren't gonna be ... it's not gonna be permanent. Like, you can find your way back to each other."
The couple has been at the center of breakup rumors over the years – specifically between 2021 and 2022 when she seemingly hadn't made a public appearance with her husband or seen wearing her ring.
The Honey star has since shut down divorce speculation, emphasizing earlier this year how she and Warren always "figure out" how to continuously choose each other.
Alba explained: "It's messy and it's hard and it's humbling and all of that. But if you can figure out how to just find your way back to each other, it ends up being worth it."
She also praised Warren, adding: "There's something about that ride-or-die that's seen you through so many phases of yourself, and your evolution. There's something so cool about that history.
"He's really great and I think for me, I always was like, 'I like myself better when he's in my life.' When it comes down to it, I wouldn't wanna be with anybody else."
Alba and Warren have been candid about their relationship's ups and downs, including a revelation from last August when Warren revealed they briefly "broke up" four years into their relationship due to jealousy issues.
The film producer said during their brief separation, he made a vow to himself to find a "more productive way" to channel his energy if he and Alba ever reconciled.
Warren explained that the key to keeping his 20-year romance with Alba strong has been learning patience, noting that after difficult periods in long-term relationships, "your energy starts to get back aligned".
He said: "Going through a few of those cycles, I no longer get as nervous and kind of start looking at the door. I no longer get as nervous when you’re drifting apart, so to speak, or your energy is off.
"I think she’s felt very much aligned there. When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night."
He added: "You try to do things to get it back, and fortunately I’ve got a partner who is right there lock and step."
