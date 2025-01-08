Lisa Kudrow Sparks Split Rumors as She Admits Her Marriage to Michel Stern is 'No Longer a Romance' Ahead of 30th Anniversary
Lisa Kudrow has sparked rumors her marriage is in crisis ahead of her 30th wedding anniversary.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star, 61, made a bizarre claim her relationship with Michel Stern, a French advertising executive, is "no longer a romance."
The couple, who married in 1995, share a 26-year-old son called Julian and planned to celebrate their landmark occasion later this year.
Speaking about her marriage to her 67-year-old husband, Kudrow said: "This is 2025, it'll be 30 years.
"It's not a romance. It's even more than a family member."
According to the actress, it's the most “intimate relationship” one can ever have and while further explaining her stance, the comedy favorite maintained she has no interest in leaving him, adding: "It's different from kids but by 30 years... I'm not going anywhere. No way. That's how I feel about it."
The No Good Deed star made her name alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry – who died in 2023 at the age of 54 – on the classic NBC sitcom, and she recently revealed the tragic actor had hidden a note inside the cookie jar prop on the last day of filming, which she had only recently found.
She said: "Matthew gave that to (cookie jar) me at the end of our last episode.
"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."
Perry had taken the cookie jar from the set of Friends, and Lisa previously wondered how he had managed to sneak it away from the studio when the show ended in 2004.
Speaking previously, she said: "I mean we were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end (of the show).
"The first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice. Did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."
Perry died in October 2023 at 54 years old. Kudrow honored her late co-star at the time by sharing a photo of the two after they filmed only the Friends pilot.
Writing in an emotional Instagram post, she said: "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.
"Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant.
"Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."
Kudrow recently made headlines for revealing the Friends cast only met up once in the 17 years between the series finale in 2004 and the filming of Friends: The Reunion, which premiered on Max in 2021.