Lisa Kudrow Sparks Split Rumors as She Admits Her Marriage to Michel Stern is 'No Longer a Romance' Ahead of 30th Anniversary

Lisa Kudrow has sparked rumors her marriage is in crisis ahead of her 30th wedding anniversary.

Kudrow married French advertising executive Michel Stern in 1995, and the 'Friends' star said their relationship is 'no longer a romance'.

The couple, who married in 1995, share a 26-year-old son called Julian and planned to celebrate their landmark occasion later this year.

Speaking about her marriage to her 67-year-old husband, Kudrow said: "This is 2025, it'll be 30 years.

"It's not a romance. It's even more than a family member."

According to the actress, it's the most “intimate relationship” one can ever have and while further explaining her stance, the comedy favorite maintained she has no interest in leaving him, adding: "It's different from kids but by 30 years... I'm not going anywhere. No way. That's how I feel about it."