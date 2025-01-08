Man Attempts To Sneak Machete, THREE Knives into Capitol Building Just Hours Before President-Elect Donald Trump's Visit — Suspect's Motive Unknown

On Wednesday, with just hours before a visit from president-elect Donald Trump , the suspect was detained at the X-ray scanner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Capitol Building visitor has been stopped attempting to bring a machete and three knives into the premises.

A man attempted to sneak a machete and three knives into the US Capitol Building.

According to a statement from the US Capitol Police: “During security screening at the CVC’s north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man’s bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete.

"Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated."

Authorities plan to press charges against the man.

At the moment it is unknown what the suspect's motivation was in attempting to sneak weapons pass security during the incident which occurred early Wednesday afternoon.