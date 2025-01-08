Man Attempts To Sneak Machete, THREE Knives into Capitol Building Just Hours Before President-Elect Donald Trump's Visit — Suspect's Motive Unknown
A Capitol Building visitor has been stopped attempting to bring a machete and three knives into the premises.
On Wednesday, with just hours before a visit from president-elect Donald Trump, the suspect was detained at the X-ray scanner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a statement from the US Capitol Police: “During security screening at the CVC’s north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man’s bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete.
"Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated."
Authorities plan to press charges against the man.
At the moment it is unknown what the suspect's motivation was in attempting to sneak weapons pass security during the incident which occurred early Wednesday afternoon.
Trump was set to visit the Capitol on Wednesday evening in order to pay his respects to late president Jimmy Carter following his passing on December 29 at the age of 100.
Carter’s casket has been in the Capitol Rotunda since Tuesday evening.
The incoming president was also scheduled to huddle with Senate Republican leaders to plan out the GOP agenda for the next two years with just weeks until inauguration day.
Following Carter's passing, president Joe Biden issued a proclamation to lower the American flags in his honor, a decision that left Trump fuming.
"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration." (Trump incorrectly used the term that refers to flags being flown halfway up the mast on a ship at sea, not a flag pole,)" he sounded off on Truth Social, mistaking "half-staff" for "half mast."
He continued: "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our country, they only think about themselves.
"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess!"
Trump added: "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast (sic)."
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he concluded.
All this comes as Trump continues to ruffle feathers with some of his comments including hinting he may use military force against Greenland or Panama, and also said he would use "economic force" against Canada.
He said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday: "(Canada is) great, but we’re spending hundreds of billions here to protect it. We’re spending hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada. We lose in trade deficits."
Trump's comments led viewers of the press conference to label him "insane," as one person wrote on X: "He's is such a loose cannon he makes me nervous, In what world do people think this type of talk is normal especially when they’ve claimed to be so anti war?"