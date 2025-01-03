Donald Trump Rips Democrats For Being 'Giddy' American Flag Potentially Being at Half-Staff During Inauguration For Jimmy Carter's Death — 'They Don’t Love Our Country'
Donald Trump could be planning to skirt tradition and cancel the ceremonial lowering of the U.S. flag in honor of Jimmy Carter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect is upset flags will fly at half-staff on his inauguration day.
Carter died on Dec. 29 surrounded by his family at his home in Plains, Georgia. According to protocol, all U.S. flags must fly at half-staff for 30 days after the death of a president.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states that the flag must be "half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president."
That means flags will be lowered until January 28th – days after Trump's second inauguration.
On his personal online platform, Truth Social, the incoming president sounded off on the rule: "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration." (Trump incorrectly used the term that refers to flags being flown halfway up the mast on a ship at sea, not a flag pole.)
He continued: "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our country, they only think about themselves.
"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess!
"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast (sic)."
That, too, was incorrect. Harry Truman's death in December 1972 left flags at half-staff when President Richard Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973.
Trump concluded by seeming to hint that he may try to let the flags fly high: "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
But President Joe Biden, who issued the proclamation lowering the flags, looks to have the final say, and on Friday White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden won't consider reversing or reevaluating the order.
Carter was the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old, before his passing. His death came about 22 months after he entered hospice care and just a little over a year after the death of his wife Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November last year. He will be laid to rest next to her at their Georgia home after a state funeral on Jan. 9.
The timing of Carter's passing, and subsequent flag-lowering, was not lost on Democratic supporters, who flooded X to point out the coincidence.
One person tweeted: "I'm so sad for this great man's passing but this is going to p--- off the orange clown so much, and I've convinced myself this was Jimmy's plan the whole time."
Another stated: "Jimmy Carter left one last parting gift for Trump after his death."
While a third boasted: "A nice FU Trump from President Jimmy Carter!"
Trump's tone was a lot softer immediately after Carter's death, when issued a statement on his Truth Social platform Sunday remembering the former president.
He wrote: "President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for.
"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.
"He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office.
"Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"