The Very Kinky Reason Nicole Kidman Downed Entire Glass of Milk While Picking up Best Actress Award at 2025 National Board of Review Gala
Nicole Kidman has got milk.
The actress, who has been earning rave reviews for her role in the sensual new film Babygirl, recreated one of the more memorable scenes from the film while accepting an acting award Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kidman, who plays a powerful CEO who engages in a steamy and sensual affair with a much younger intern in the movie, took home the best actress award at the National Board of Review’s awards gala in New York City.
The 57-year-old paid tribute to a steamy scene involving a glass of milk by seductively drinking a tall glass of her own during her acceptance speech.
Just before chugging, she said: "I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the baby girls in the room."
After pounding the drink, she wrapped her speech up with the line her love interest fired at her in the scene: "Good girl."
Kidman already has a litany of trophies, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Award.
She is also the first Australian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the 2002 drama The Hours.
But the Eyes Wide Shut star recently revealed her toughest critic might just have been her own mom.
Janelle passed away in September at 84. Her daughter said she has been able to stay grounded thanks to the opinion of her mom.
The actress told W magazine: "She was tough... in her criticism. So I’m used to that, which is quite good."
The Practical Magic star confessed her mother's disapproval stretched beyond the big screen as well.
She explained: "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!"
Kidman has often reflected lovingly on her mom. Janelle passed away in September, just hours before Kidman was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.
Kidman was forced to leave the event, leaving a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that, my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed.
"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."
The movie star has continued to struggle with grief since her passing, as a source told RadarOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.
"She’s devastated, and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up."
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning last month, she shared Janelle’s final words to her as she left for Venice: "Take care of yourself."
Kidman previously opened up about her mother's death in an interview with Extra and said: "My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did."