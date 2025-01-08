The Very Kinky Reason Nicole Kidman Downed Entire Glass of Milk While Picking up Best Actress Award at 2025 National Board of Review Gala

Kidman, who plays a powerful CEO who engages in a steamy and sensual affair with a much younger intern in the movie, took home the best actress award at the National Board of Review’s awards gala in New York City.

The 57-year-old paid tribute to a steamy scene involving a glass of milk by seductively drinking a tall glass of her own during her acceptance speech.

Just before chugging, she said: "I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the baby girls in the room."

After pounding the drink, she wrapped her speech up with the line her love interest fired at her in the scene: "Good girl."