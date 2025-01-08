Brooke Shields Reveals Male Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Performed Intimate and 'Irreversible' Surgery Without Consent — 'It Felt like...A Rape of Some Kind'
Brooke Shields has revealed that a male Beverly Hills plastic surgeon performed a very intimate and "irreversible" surgery on the star without getting her consent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood icon shared details about the traumatic and disturbing moment in her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.
Shields, 59, revealed details about the alarming story that involved an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which she did not consent to or agree to get.
The Hollywood actress explained in her upcoming memoir that in her 40s, her gynecologist asked if the length of her labia had ever caused discomfort or pain.
Shields admitted that it did – and also caused bleeding and chafing.
Due to the discomfort, her doctor informed her about getting a surgical reduction.
Sheids told Us Weekly in an interview: "Of course, it's not covered by insurance because it’s considered cosmetic, which is very interesting. The last time I did check, I did not want to be a porn star."
While the actress admitted the story might be "too graphic" for some readers, she proudly wrote in her book: "Shame is no longer an option."
She added: "I'd be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information. But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues."
After having the surgery, Shields was shocked to learn that she also received an additional procedure — a rejuvenation — that she was unaware of until her male doctor informed her during a follow-up appointment.
She explained in the interview: "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus.
"It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind."
While the surgeon was "proud" of the additional procedure, Shields and her gynecologist were not.
The actress said: "Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there."
Shields decided not to take legal action against the doctor over receiving the "irreversible" procedure and admitted that she didn't tell her husband, Chris Henchy, at first because she felt "shame" and "anger."
The Hollywood actress hasn't held back from disclosing past trauma she has dealt with over the years.
In her 2023 documentary, Pretty Baby, the actress revealed she was raped in her 20s by a Hollywood executive.