Brooke Shields Reveals Male Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Performed Intimate and 'Irreversible' Surgery Without Consent — 'It Felt like...A Rape of Some Kind'

Shields, 59, revealed details about the alarming story that involved an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which she did not consent to or agree to get.

The Hollywood actress explained in her upcoming memoir that in her 40s, her gynecologist asked if the length of her labia had ever caused discomfort or pain.

Shields admitted that it did – and also caused bleeding and chafing.

Due to the discomfort, her doctor informed her about getting a surgical reduction.