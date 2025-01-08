Pacific Palisades Fires Leaves Beverly Hills Hotel 'Overflowing with Millionaires' — as Hollywood Stars' Mansions Are Burning Down Including Spencer Pratt, Adam Brody and Paris Hilton
Thousands of people in Southern California have been forced from their homes, as a series of massive wildfires run out of control across the region.
One of the hardest hit areas is the Pacific Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods, which many A-list stars and celebrities call their home, RadarOnline.com can report.
Two people have been killed in the fast-growing wildfires, which have also damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings.
Some of the worst damage has ravaged the multi-million dollar homes of celebrities, who are desperately scrambling to save what they can while finding temporary shelter.
Many have headed to the heart of Los Angeles for trendy and pricey hotels like the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Four Seasons Beverly Hills, the Peninsula Hotel, and the Waldorf Astoria.
All are said to be sold out, limiting rooms and resources to neighboring residents.
One evacuee told DailyMail.com: "I evacuated early and called the Hilton immediately. They had like 2 rooms left. I feel lucky I could get in.
The resident said local hotels have been turned into their own versions of Noah's Ark.
The insider said: "There are people everywhere, hauling in their Gucci luggage and animals, dogs and cats too. I saw a parrot in a cage. It's a madhouse."
All the panic has packed the lobby bars.
The source added: "The stress is super high, I mean what else are you going to do? People are ordering vodka on the rocks, hold the soda. I saw a woman crying while on her phone, mascara everywhere."
Stars have been actively sharing their harrowing scenes on social media.
James Woods broke down in tears on CNN this morning when he described the horrific scene engulfing his house.
He also sent out a note of appreciation to those battling the blaze and others who are worried for his safety.
He said: "To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully. I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not."
Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag watched their house burn down in the horrifying Palisades fire. He shared a photo of the carnage done to their son's nursery.
The star said: "The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son's bed burned in the shape of a heart.
"A sign of how much love was in this house, so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family."
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5 million Pacific Palisades home is no more.
The ocean-view home had featured five bedrooms, six bathrooms spread out over three floors.
Pictures of the engulfed home revealed flames bursting through a garage door. The roof was completely blown off and smoke poured out and into the sky.
Paris Hilton has lost her prized Malibu beach house.
The two-story home had floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor patio and sat on top of the golden sand.
The home was not her main residence, but it reportedly is now a total loss.
Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a snap taken from her car, as she sped past the rising flames.
She wrote: "I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn.
"Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours."
'An Absolute Disgrace': Joe Biden Slammed For 'Using' the Los Angeles Fire Press Conference to Announce He's a Great-Grandfather — As Death Toll Begins To Climb
Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared several photos of firefighters hard at work.
He wrote: "Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate. "Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfires fueled by fierce winds. You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage. "Let’s all come together to support one another during this tough time."
Kate Beckinsale revealed her fears for her community and said: "Hearing the winds last night, I prayed. I knew it would be bad- we had to evacuate many times during our life there - but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.
"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood, and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael’s parents -and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes.
"I'm weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know. My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses, and livelihoods.
"This is just like hell."