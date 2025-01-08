Pacific Palisades Fires Leaves Beverly Hills Hotel 'Overflowing with Millionaires' — as Hollywood Stars' Mansions Are Burning Down Including Spencer Pratt, Adam Brody and Paris Hilton

Two people have been killed in the fast-growing wildfires, which have also damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings.

Some of the worst damage has ravaged the multi-million dollar homes of celebrities, who are desperately scrambling to save what they can while finding temporary shelter.

Many have headed to the heart of Los Angeles for trendy and pricey hotels like the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Four Seasons Beverly Hills, the Peninsula Hotel, and the Waldorf Astoria.

All are said to be sold out, limiting rooms and resources to neighboring residents.