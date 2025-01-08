'An Absolute Disgrace': Joe Biden Slammed For 'Using' the Los Angeles Fire Press Conference to Announce He's a Great-Grandfather — As Death Toll Begins To Climb

Joe Biden has been accused of hijacking a critical press conference to announce the arrival of his great-grandchild.

RadarOnline.com can reveal social media users slammed the president after he bizarrely pivoted from discussing important information with authorities on the Los Angeles County fires to share his granddaughter Naomi gave birth.

Biden, 82, just so happened to be in Southern California for the birth of his great-grandchild when multiple fires broke out on Tuesday, January 7.