'An Absolute Disgrace': Joe Biden Slammed For 'Using' the Los Angeles Fire Press Conference to Announce He's a Great-Grandfather — As Death Toll Begins To Climb
Joe Biden has been accused of hijacking a critical press conference to announce the arrival of his great-grandchild.
RadarOnline.com can reveal social media users slammed the president after he bizarrely pivoted from discussing important information with authorities on the Los Angeles County fires to share his granddaughter Naomi gave birth.
Biden, 82, just so happened to be in Southern California for the birth of his great-grandchild when multiple fires broke out on Tuesday, January 7.
As the inferno continued to rage through the night and into Wednesday, January 8, Biden was scheduled to meet with California Governor Gavin Newsom and local authorities in Santa Monica for a briefing on damage and containment efforts.
During the briefing, the four major fires – including Palisades, Eaton, Woodley and Hurst – were discussed at the meeting.
An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades fire, and two deaths in Pasadena were reported. As of 11:30 AM local time, the Palisades fire grew to 11,802 acres.
Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley told the president her team anticipated a major threat from the Palisades fire due to "high, high, high winds."
Crowley further noted she has "never seen the winds (like this) in my 25-year career," before adding: "It's an active, active firefight with our firefighters, and they're doing the very best to protect our people within this area."
After local officials spoke, Biden briefly addressed the room and said he had instructed the Department of Defense to "rapidly provide" additional firefighting personnel and other resources were on the way.
After the president said his administration would do "anything and everything" to put out the blaze, as well as assist in recovery and rebuilding efforts, the conversation took a left turn as he randomly announced he's now a great-grandfather.
Biden told the room: "The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather, as of today.... So, I can remember this day for a lot of wrong reasons."
Social media soon erupted with criticism as users slammed Biden for bringing up the birth of his great-grandchild at the briefing.
X account RNC Research posted: "Biden uses a California wildfire briefing to announce he's a great-grandfather — making it all about himself, as usual. Disgraceful."
One user replied: "While people's homes and livelihoods are being devastated. Sick."
A second X user wrote: "Is it possible to be even more self-absorbed and disconnected from those around you?"
Others continued to slam Biden for not reading the room while calling his remarks "pathetic" and "sad."
One user branded the president "tone deaf and insensitive."
Fires have continued to burn since the briefing concluded, though Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced firefighting aircraft that was previously grounded due to high winds have resumed dropping water on the impacted areas.