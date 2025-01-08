Horrifying Moment Texas Police Officer is Caught on Camera Shooting a Man 15 TIMES During Pursuit — After He Confronted Him About Jaywalking

A shocking new video shows a Texas cop blasting a man with 15 shots after a heated jaywalking dispute. RadarOnline.com can reveal the San Antonio Police Department's body cam footage of the deadly confrontation, where Officer James Lopez stopped Jeffrey Schopp, 33, for not using a crosswalk – an incident that resulted in the defensive civilian's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT Jeffrey Schopp, 33, got defensive with the officer and fled on foot following a confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

The December 3 occurance showed Lopez confronting Schopp, who was carrying a backpack, after stopping him for jaywalking – a Class C misdemeanor in Texas with a fine of up to $200. Schopp was seen getting defensive and asked if he was under arrest, to which Lopez said he was being detained for crossing the street without using a crosswalk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT The man claimed he jaywalked because he needed to get to the hospital to treat an arm injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Schopp apologized to the officer, explaining he needed to get to the hospital for an arm injury. Lopez then grew more agitated, shouting: "I ain't looking for an apology. Come over here right now before I put you in handcuffs."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

As Schopp continued to apologized, Lopez yelled back: "I ain't listening to that s---. Come here. Come over here now." At that moment, Schopp dropped his backpack and sprinted across the street into a parking garage, with Lopez in pursuit. Two other officers, hearing Lopez report the chase over the radio, joined in as Schopp was seen jumping a fence. He eventually found himself in a drainage ditch, where the officers caught up to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez was then heard screaming at Schopp to "'get the f--- on the ground" as he approached. He continued warning: "I'm going to f--- you up. You're going to get Tased bro. I'm going to f---ing Tase you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT The man ran underneath a bridge and appeared to pull out a gun, prompting Officer James Lopez to fire 12 shots.

Article continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old then ran underneath a bridge, where he appeared to pull out a gun. At that point, Lopez began firing 12 times while telling others: "He has a f---ing gun!"

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez then reloaded his gun while Schopp appeared across the bridge in a drainage ditch as another officer shouted for Schopp to drop a gun – but didn't fire. Lopez then shot three more times, causing Schopp to collapse. The San Antonio Police Department later claimed Lopez fired in fear for the safety of nearby officers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BEXAR COUNTY SHERRIF'S OFFICE The San Antonio Police Department now insists Schopp's death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, authorities claimed Schopp was killed by a gunshot to the chest, but after further investigation, the San Antonio Police Department now insists his death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A .22-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene of the incident. Officer Lopez, who has served four years with the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office conducts its own assessment.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT People have been debating whether or not Officer Lopez's actions were justified.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the body cam footage was shared online, people have been debating whether or not the cop's actions should be justified. One slammed: "Another cop escalating a extremely minor incident into a fatality shooting. Absolutely inexcusable." A second similarly wrote: "That officer was not professional and very combative from the get go. Even if the man was in the wrong due to a jay walking charge and possible psychiatric behavior. I feel he should have handled this better."