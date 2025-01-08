Horrifying Moment Texas Police Officer is Caught on Camera Shooting a Man 15 TIMES During Pursuit — After He Confronted Him About Jaywalking
A shocking new video shows a Texas cop blasting a man with 15 shots after a heated jaywalking dispute.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the San Antonio Police Department's body cam footage of the deadly confrontation, where Officer James Lopez stopped Jeffrey Schopp, 33, for not using a crosswalk – an incident that resulted in the defensive civilian's death.
The December 3 occurance showed Lopez confronting Schopp, who was carrying a backpack, after stopping him for jaywalking – a Class C misdemeanor in Texas with a fine of up to $200.
Schopp was seen getting defensive and asked if he was under arrest, to which Lopez said he was being detained for crossing the street without using a crosswalk.
Schopp apologized to the officer, explaining he needed to get to the hospital for an arm injury.
Lopez then grew more agitated, shouting: "I ain't looking for an apology. Come over here right now before I put you in handcuffs."
As Schopp continued to apologized, Lopez yelled back: "I ain't listening to that s---. Come here. Come over here now."
At that moment, Schopp dropped his backpack and sprinted across the street into a parking garage, with Lopez in pursuit.
Two other officers, hearing Lopez report the chase over the radio, joined in as Schopp was seen jumping a fence. He eventually found himself in a drainage ditch, where the officers caught up to him.
Lopez was then heard screaming at Schopp to "'get the f--- on the ground" as he approached.
He continued warning: "I'm going to f--- you up. You're going to get Tased bro. I'm going to f---ing Tase you."
The 33-year-old then ran underneath a bridge, where he appeared to pull out a gun.
At that point, Lopez began firing 12 times while telling others: "He has a f---ing gun!"
Lopez then reloaded his gun while Schopp appeared across the bridge in a drainage ditch as another officer shouted for Schopp to drop a gun – but didn't fire.
Lopez then shot three more times, causing Schopp to collapse. The San Antonio Police Department later claimed Lopez fired in fear for the safety of nearby officers.
Initially, authorities claimed Schopp was killed by a gunshot to the chest, but after further investigation, the San Antonio Police Department now insists his death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A .22-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene of the incident.
Officer Lopez, who has served four years with the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office conducts its own assessment.
Since the body cam footage was shared online, people have been debating whether or not the cop's actions should be justified.
One slammed: "Another cop escalating a extremely minor incident into a fatality shooting. Absolutely inexcusable."
A second similarly wrote: "That officer was not professional and very combative from the get go. Even if the man was in the wrong due to a jay walking charge and possible psychiatric behavior. I feel he should have handled this better."
Another argues: "After a little research and seeing Schopp's lengthy criminal history I am far less sympathetic to him.
"Sounds like a case of a known criminal that the cop knew and when he saw him acting suspicious decided to stop him - and Schopp fleeing escalated the situation from there."