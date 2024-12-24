Nicole Kidman 'Headed Towards Burnout' as 'Workaholic' Actress Continues to Focus on Jam-Packed Schedule Despite Still Grieving Late Mom
Nicole Kidman has plans to continue working with no end in sight despite still grieving the death of her mother.
The A-lister has sparked concern from loved ones by working nonstop and not focusing on her mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.
"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."
"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the concerned source said.
This year alone the 57-year-old had six projects she released including Netflix series The Perfect Couple, Paramount+ original show Lioness, and Babygirl, a film where she begins an affair with a younger intern. And in 2025 there is no break at all for the Hollywood star, with five more projects in the works.
Kidman is working on season 3 of Big Little Lies, will release Welcome to Holland with co-star Gael García Bernal, and also has a a sequel to Practical Magic in the works with Sandra Bullock.
The insider continued: "Knowing Nicole she will add a few more projects onto her plate by this time next year too."
In September, the movie star's mother, Janelle, died just hours before Kidman was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, forcing her to leave the event early.
She recently revealed her mom's last words to her during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"
Janelle's last piece of advice drove her famous daughter to focus more on her health and well-being.
“I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here," Kidman said.
The Moulin Rouge star also compared the last words she heard from her mother to those from her grandmother.
She recalled: “My grandmother left me with, ‘Be happy.’ And my mom said, ‘Take care of yourself.’”
Even with her mom's last words to her, Kidman hasn't slowed down leading those close to her to wonder if she's properly grieved her parent's death.
An insider previously told RadarOnline.com: "The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" and added husband Keith Urban suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife.
"He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice," the source said.
Meanwhile, Kidman's mental health has also been discussed within her loved ones, as another source told RadarOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.
"She’s devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up.”