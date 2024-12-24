Nicole Kidman 'Headed Towards Burnout' as 'Workaholic' Actress Continues to Focus on Jam-Packed Schedule Despite Still Grieving Late Mom

The A-lister has sparked concern from loved ones by working nonstop and not focusing on her mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicole Kidman has plans to continue working with no end in sight despite still grieving the death of her mother .

Kidman does not plan on taking a break from her incredibly busy schedule anytime soon.

An insider said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.

"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."

"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the concerned source said.