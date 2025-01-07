Donald Trump Hints at Using 'Military Force' to Take Over Greenland in Shocking Conference — President-Elect Labeled 'Insane' By Viewers
Donald Trump has made it clear he has no problem using military force to take over Greenland.
The president-elect made the shocking comments during a bizarre conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, leaving viewers raging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the conference, the 78-year-old was asked by a reporter if he could assure the public he would not use military force against Greenland or Panama.
Trump responded: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security,” and added that he would not use the military against Canada, only "economic force."
"(Canada is) great, but we’re spending hundreds of billions here to protect it. We’re spending hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada. We lose in trade deficits," he explained.
Viewers were quick to take it to X to react to the head-turning comments, as one person said: "Trump is very dangerous because he is insane."
Another added: "Trump is such a loose cannon he makes me nervous, In what world do people think this type of talk is normal especially when they’ve claimed to be so anti war?"
"He really doesn’t mean it, because he’s really in love with his own voice," a viewer suggested.
Trump also revealed he would be ordering “very serious tariffs” against Canada and Mexico, and even vowed to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.
The former reality star rambled: "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name and it’s appropriate."
He continued: "Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them, and we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers.”
Trump recently took to Truth Social to call out Canada and the now former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau in a holiday message.
He wrote: "... Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose citizens’ taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."
"Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!" he added.
Greenland has been part of Denmark since 1814. In 2009, the island was granted self-rule, though its residents remain full citizens of the European nation.
Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr., flew to Greenland in hopes of kicking off negotiations to purchase the Danish territory.
The 47th president wrote of the visit: "Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"