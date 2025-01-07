Donald Trump Hints at Using 'Military Force' to Take Over Greenland in Shocking Conference — President-Elect Labeled 'Insane' By Viewers

During the conference, the 78-year-old was asked by a reporter if he could assure the public he would not use military force against Greenland or Panama.

Trump responded: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security,” and added that he would not use the military against Canada, only "economic force."

"(Canada is) great, but we’re spending hundreds of billions here to protect it. We’re spending hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada. We lose in trade deficits," he explained.