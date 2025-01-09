Stunning Moment L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Deadpans Reporter When Asked if She Owes Citizens an Apology for Being Absent While Their Homes Burn
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has left critics fuming after refusing to explain why she was absent while her city continues to burn to the ground.
The controversial politician didn't have much to say when asked to speak to the city's residents during the wildfires that have impacted thousands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Bass waited to deplaned upon her return to America from a trip to Ghana, where she attended the West African country's John Mahama presidential inauguration on Tuesday, the mayor was cornered by Sky News reporter David Blevins and peppered with questions.
“Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning, and do you regret cutting the fire department budget by millions of dollars, Madam Mayor?” the reporter asked as Bass stood silent.
In 2024, Bass attempted to cut the LA Fire Department's budget by about $23million, settling on $17.6million in cuts instead.
Blevins continued: "Elon Musk says that you're utterly incompetent, are you considering your position? Have you absolutely nothing to say to citizens who are dealing with this disaster? No apologies for them?"
"Do you think you should've been visiting Ghana while this was unfolding back home?" he added.
Bass once again offered up no response to the questions instead finally getting the green light to walk out of the terminal as Blevins followed her, begging for an answer as Bass once again stayed silent.
Later on, Bass returned to her city alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom, releasing a statement.
She said: "To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire – the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this emergency continues. To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you. The City is working aggressively to confront this emergency."
As of Thursday morning, the 71-year-old has continued to share updates on the wildfires on X, but users on the platform instead took to the comments section to call out Bass.
One person raged: "What a disgrace. Not one word for the people she represents. She needs to be recalled immediately."
Another added: "This is disgusting behavior. Absolutely unacceptable. They chose to fill their pockets instead of using their funds to increase their workforce and provide safety."
"Mayor is a failure," a critic blasted.
Bass isn't the only one catching backlash as Newsom was also blamed for the destruction in California by president-elect Donald Trump.
As Los Angeles residents continue to evacuate and attempt to save themselves, Trump took to Truth Social to rage.
He wrote: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.
"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."
Trump cried: "I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."
On Wednesday RadarOnline.com revealed two people had died due to the fires, with three more losing their lives on Thursday.
According to Cal Fire, five major wildfires are currently burning in the area, as thousands have been forced to evacuate.