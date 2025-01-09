Stunning Moment L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Deadpans Reporter When Asked if She Owes Citizens an Apology for Being Absent While Their Homes Burn

As Bass waited to deplaned upon her return to America from a trip to Ghana, where she attended the West African country's John Mahama presidential inauguration on Tuesday, the mayor was cornered by Sky News reporter David Blevins and peppered with questions.

“Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning, and do you regret cutting the fire department budget by millions of dollars, Madam Mayor?” the reporter asked as Bass stood silent.

In 2024, Bass attempted to cut the LA Fire Department's budget by about $23million, settling on $17.6million in cuts instead.

Blevins continued: "Elon Musk says that you're utterly incompetent, are you considering your position? Have you absolutely nothing to say to citizens who are dealing with this disaster? No apologies for them?"