Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

'Priceless': Kamala Harris Mocked For Her 'Salty' Reaction to Donald Trump and Barack Obama Chatting at Former President Jimmy Carter's Funeral — 'She Knows They Are Laughing at Her'

Photo of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
Source: C-SPAN

Kamala Harris was mocked for her reaction to seeing Obama with Trump.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kamala Harris has been mocked for her reaction to seeing President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama laughing and chatting while attending former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that social media users were quick to call out the Vice President for appearing "jealous" and "bitter" to see the two sitting next to each other just days after Trump's election win got certified.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump barack obama laughing kamala harris mad
Source: C-SPAN

Obama was spotted laughing with Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, January 9, former presidents, politicians, family, and friends gathered at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects to Carter.

The 39th President of the United States died on December 29 at 100 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

At the service, President-elect Trump and former President Obama were seated next to each other.

Trump's wife Melania was on the other side of him, but Obama's wife Michelle was noticeably absent.

Obama and Trump were spotted unexpectedly chatting for a bit and even sharing some laughs.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump barack obama laughing kamala harris mad
Source: C-SPAN

Social media users were quick to mock Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

One user said on X: "Obama is acting quite friendly to someone he usually pretends to despise. It's almost like Trump isn't really that bad. Imagine that."

Another wrote: "Obama & Trump chatting it up like old buddies."

A third added: "I really want to hear what President Trump said to Obama to make him laugh at a funeral."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Social media also noticed how Harris seemed "irritated" to see the two laughing and sitting together.

One user wrote: "Kamala Harris seems to be giving dirty looks as Obama and Trump schmooze at Carter’s funeral."

Another said: "Kamala Harris appears irritated as she turns around to look at Obama and Trump having a conversation."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump barack obama laughing kamala harris mad
Source: C-SPAN

Harris appeared annoyed by Trump and Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

A third added: "Kamala's face says it all—watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming."

A fourth penned: "Vice President Kamala Harris is visibly FURIOUS as the man who beat her in the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump, is having a blast talking to former President Barack Obama! Some wounds never completely heal!"

In addition, many users called Harris "salty," "jealous," and "bitter" – while many said the moment was "absolutely priceless."

Article continues below advertisement

Just days before Harris came face-to-face with Trump, she had to take another major loss.

On Monday, she presided over a joint session of Congress certifying the results of the historic 2024 presidential election, which she lost to Trump.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Jimmy Carter funeral attendees

'Disgraceful': Michelle Obama Slammed For Not Attending Former President Jimmy Carter's Funeral With Husband Barack 'Because She's on Vacation In Hawaii' — 'It's Disappointing'

bill clinton parkinsons nightmare exposed

Bill Clinton's 'Parkinson's Nightmare' Exposed: How Ex-President Is 'In Depths of Health Crisis That Will Kill Him' – After He Was 'Rushed to Intensive Care Unit'

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump barack obama laughing kamala harris mad
Source: C-SPAN

Social media users claimed the two 'looked like old pals.'

Article continues below advertisement

Harris stood with her hands clasped in front of her while the results from each state were read out loud, and after less than a half hour – she announced her opponent Trump as the winner of the election.

Harris said: "The chair declares this joint session dissolved. Thank you."

While leaving the U.S. Capitol, Harris told reporters: "It’s a peaceful transfer of power. It’s a good day."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.