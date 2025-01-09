'Priceless': Kamala Harris Mocked For Her 'Salty' Reaction to Donald Trump and Barack Obama Chatting at Former President Jimmy Carter's Funeral — 'She Knows They Are Laughing at Her'
Kamala Harris has been mocked for her reaction to seeing President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama laughing and chatting while attending former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that social media users were quick to call out the Vice President for appearing "jealous" and "bitter" to see the two sitting next to each other just days after Trump's election win got certified.
On Thursday, January 9, former presidents, politicians, family, and friends gathered at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects to Carter.
The 39th President of the United States died on December 29 at 100 years old.
At the service, President-elect Trump and former President Obama were seated next to each other.
Trump's wife Melania was on the other side of him, but Obama's wife Michelle was noticeably absent.
Obama and Trump were spotted unexpectedly chatting for a bit and even sharing some laughs.
One user said on X: "Obama is acting quite friendly to someone he usually pretends to despise. It's almost like Trump isn't really that bad. Imagine that."
Another wrote: "Obama & Trump chatting it up like old buddies."
A third added: "I really want to hear what President Trump said to Obama to make him laugh at a funeral."
Social media also noticed how Harris seemed "irritated" to see the two laughing and sitting together.
One user wrote: "Kamala Harris seems to be giving dirty looks as Obama and Trump schmooze at Carter’s funeral."
Another said: "Kamala Harris appears irritated as she turns around to look at Obama and Trump having a conversation."
A third added: "Kamala's face says it all—watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming."
A fourth penned: "Vice President Kamala Harris is visibly FURIOUS as the man who beat her in the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump, is having a blast talking to former President Barack Obama! Some wounds never completely heal!"
In addition, many users called Harris "salty," "jealous," and "bitter" – while many said the moment was "absolutely priceless."
Just days before Harris came face-to-face with Trump, she had to take another major loss.
On Monday, she presided over a joint session of Congress certifying the results of the historic 2024 presidential election, which she lost to Trump.
Harris stood with her hands clasped in front of her while the results from each state were read out loud, and after less than a half hour – she announced her opponent Trump as the winner of the election.
Harris said: "The chair declares this joint session dissolved. Thank you."
While leaving the U.S. Capitol, Harris told reporters: "It’s a peaceful transfer of power. It’s a good day."