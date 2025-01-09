'Disgraceful': Michelle Obama Slammed For Not Attending Former President Jimmy Carter's Funeral With Husband Barack 'Because She's on Vacation In Hawaii' — 'It's Disappointing'
Michelle Obama was noticeably absent from the funeral for Jimmy Carter, even though every other living president and their spouses were present.
The former first lady was reportedly on an extended vacation in Hawaii, RadarOnline.com has learned, which enraged people who could not believe she was missing.
As Carter was eulogized at Washington National Cathedral, politicians and dignitaries packed the pews. Presidents, vice presidents, members of the Supreme Court, and others made sure to be there for the emotional farewell.
Each former president sat next to their respective spouses, which made Michelle's absence that much more noticeable.
With many wondering what could be more important than a national funeral service, CNN Chief National Affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny claimed Michelle was on an extended vacation in Hawaii.
Online, people were furious Barack's wife couldn't find a way to clear her schedule and come back from vacation early.
One person slammed: "Michelle Obama is not at the State funeral for President Carter. She’s in Hawaii, and I guess she couldn’t get her act together to come east. Disgraceful."
Another person added: "It's disappointing that Michelle Obama didn’t see fit to interrupt her vacation to accompany her husband to a state funeral for a former POTUS."
A third openly questioned: "Why isn't Michelle Obama at the funeral of President Jimmy Carter? All of the other spouses are there."
Others used more colorful words like "disrespectful and disgusting" to express their displeasure.
Carter died just before the new year, surrounded by his family at his home in Plains, Georgia.
Almost immediately, President Biden declared Jan. 9 would be a national day of mourning in recognition of his predecessor and issued an executive order to close all federal agencies and offices for the day.
In his official declaration, Biden stated: "President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history.
"He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world."
Biden continued: "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."
The nationwide period of mourning means several federal businesses and organizations are also closed for the day. The New York Stock Exchange is not open, and post offices around the country are closed as well. There will also not be any mail delivery on Thursday, either.
Flags are expected to remain at half-staff in honor of Carter through the end of the month.
The last national day of mourning was when former President George H. W. Bush died in December 2018. Federal businesses were closed on that day as well.