EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl 'Gripped with Fear Her Son Bear Will Be Made an Orphan' After Terrifying Stalker Ordeal at Her Mansion — Weeks After Ex Liam's Balcony Plunge Death

The grieving pop star and former partner of tragic Liam Payne has confided to cops her fears that their son "could be left orphaned" after being stalked by a convicted killer.

Petrified Cheryl Cole is now urgently upgrading security at the $6m mansion where she lives with their son Bear, seven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer with UK band Girls Aloud was targeted at her home in rural England as she mourned the death of One Direction star Payne.

Cole was the victim of "fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behavior" by a man who served 30 months for manslaughter in 2012.