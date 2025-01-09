Billy Crystal Loses $9M Home of 45 Years in L.A. Wildfire: 'Words Cannot Describe the Enormity of the Devastation'
Heartbroken Hollywood star Bill Crystal has spoken of the "devastation" his family is enduring after their $9m Pacific Palisades home was reduced to ashes by wind-fueled wildfires.
The film favorite said "every inch of our house was filled with love" as he digested the enormity of the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emmy-winning actor Billy, 76, and his wife Janice Crystal, 75, lived in the abode for more than four decades, first moving into the neighborhood in 1979.
"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the New York City-born star and his spouse said in a joint statement.
The When Harry Met Sally icon and his partner, the latest in a growing list of celebrities who have lost their homes amid the blaze, expressed their anguish for those in the community.
"We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy," the couple said.
The City Slickers leading man and his wife said they continue to keep the "beautiful memories that can't be taken away" from the home that was destroyed.
The couple, who are parents to daughters Lindsay Crystal, 51, and Jennifer Crystal Foley, 47, continued: "We raised our children and grandchildren here ... every inch of our house was filled with love.
"We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders."
The Analyze This actor, who in the past served as the honorary mayor of the Pacific Palisades with his wife, called the community "a resilient" collection "of amazing people" adding: "We know in time it will rise again ... it is our home."
A September 2022 report from the website Urban Splatter, which specializes in celebrity home design and construction, the said 6,793-sq. foot home was valued at $9.19m.
The residence, which was built in 1936, has four bedrooms and six bathrooms spread over a lot of 0.40 acres.
California firefighters have remained battling wind-whipped fires tearing across the area, destroying homes and clogging roadways as tens of thousands fled and straining resources as the fires burned uncontained.
Officials said the death toll was at five people as of Wednesday afternoon.
Crystal is one of a number of celebrities to have lost their homes, including Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, James Woods, Eugene Levy, Miles and Keleigh Teller and John Goodman.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore were among the celebrities who said they had to evacuate their homes.
Curtis said on Instagram that her family was safe, but suggested her neighborhood and possibly her home was on fire. She said many of her friends lost their homes.
Moore said her family had evacuated too and had since tried to shield her kids from the "immense sadness and worry" that she currently feels.
"So gutted for the destruction and loss," she posted in her Instagram story. "Don't know if our place made it.
"It's a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze."
Other stars who have homes in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Many are awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames.
Officials didn´t give an estimate of structures damaged or destroyed in the wildfire, but they said at least 70,000 residents were under evacuation orders and nearly 30,000 structures were under threat.