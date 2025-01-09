Billy Crystal Loses $9M Home of 45 Years in L.A. Wildfire: 'Words Cannot Describe the Enormity of the Devastation'

Heartbroken Hollywood star Bill Crystal has spoken of the "devastation" his family is enduring after their $9m Pacific Palisades home was reduced to ashes by wind-fueled wildfires.

The film favorite said "every inch of our house was filled with love" as he digested the enormity of the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emmy-winning actor Billy, 76, and his wife Janice Crystal, 75, lived in the abode for more than four decades, first moving into the neighborhood in 1979.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the New York City-born star and his spouse said in a joint statement.