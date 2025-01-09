Your tip
Skeletal Jessica Simpson 'Unrecognizable' As She 'Unravels Over Marriage and Career'

Jessica Simpson is said to look like a walking skeleton.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson's startling new look has come at a heavy cost according to sources close to the spiraling songbird, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the trout-pouted pop star is unraveling over the shaky state of her 10-year marriage to retired football pro Eric Johnson and her dormant singing career.

The damning double-whammy is said to be fueling the 44-year-old's soaring insecurities and pushing her to dangerous dieting and a slew of cosmetic surgeries.

Simpson's shocking transformation has fans worried as they struggle to recognize her.

"Up close, she looks unwell," an insider said. "To be honest, Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time."

Horrified fans are shocked by unrecognizable Jessica's jaw-dropping transformation.

Many of her fans griped about her altered appearance on social media – with one comparing her to plastic-faced Kim Zolciak of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A follower commented: "Whoa. You don't look like Jessica." Another wrote: "Girl! Who is this??"

Sources claimed Simpson and Johnson are living separate lives amid marital struggles.

The faded star's last number-one hit was 2003's “With You”, and she hasn't made a movie since 2008's forgettable Private Valentine.

Sources said the fashion mogul mom of three and Eric are also living separate lives – and both have recently been spotted without their wedding rings.

Last year, an insider said the ex-jock and yo-yo dieter Simpson, who lost over 100 pounds after beating her booze habit in 2017, are "amicably" co-parenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5- but added they're "essentially papering over the cracks".

Insiders revealed Simpson's risky makeover stems from career struggles and personal insecurities.

Sources revealed Simpson secretly hopes her revamped image will revive her entertainment career – but friends fear she's deluding herself.

"She's so fixated on her appearance," a source added. "Everything else is taking a backseat. It's almost like she doesn't have a grip on reality."

