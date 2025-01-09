Skeletal Jessica Simpson 'Unrecognizable' As She 'Unravels Over Marriage and Career'

Jessica Simpson's startling new look has come at a heavy cost according to sources close to the spiraling songbird, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the trout-pouted pop star is unraveling over the shaky state of her 10-year marriage to retired football pro Eric Johnson and her dormant singing career.

The damning double-whammy is said to be fueling the 44-year-old's soaring insecurities and pushing her to dangerous dieting and a slew of cosmetic surgeries.