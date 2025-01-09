Skeletal Jessica Simpson 'Unrecognizable' As She 'Unravels Over Marriage and Career'
Jessica Simpson's startling new look has come at a heavy cost according to sources close to the spiraling songbird, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the trout-pouted pop star is unraveling over the shaky state of her 10-year marriage to retired football pro Eric Johnson and her dormant singing career.
The damning double-whammy is said to be fueling the 44-year-old's soaring insecurities and pushing her to dangerous dieting and a slew of cosmetic surgeries.
"Up close, she looks unwell," an insider said. "To be honest, Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time."
Horrified fans are shocked by unrecognizable Jessica's jaw-dropping transformation.
Many of her fans griped about her altered appearance on social media – with one comparing her to plastic-faced Kim Zolciak of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
A follower commented: "Whoa. You don't look like Jessica." Another wrote: "Girl! Who is this??"
The faded star's last number-one hit was 2003's “With You”, and she hasn't made a movie since 2008's forgettable Private Valentine.
Sources said the fashion mogul mom of three and Eric are also living separate lives – and both have recently been spotted without their wedding rings.
Last year, an insider said the ex-jock and yo-yo dieter Simpson, who lost over 100 pounds after beating her booze habit in 2017, are "amicably" co-parenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5- but added they're "essentially papering over the cracks".
Sources revealed Simpson secretly hopes her revamped image will revive her entertainment career – but friends fear she's deluding herself.
"She's so fixated on her appearance," a source added. "Everything else is taking a backseat. It's almost like she doesn't have a grip on reality."