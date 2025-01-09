'Heartbroken' Paris Hilton Watches Her Malibu House 'Burn to Ground on Live TV' — And Declares 'It's Something No-One Should Have to Experience'
Paris Hilton discovered her Malibu house had burned to the ground while watching the news on TV.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the heartbroken reality star, 43, was consuming a live report with her family when she found out her mansion was torched by the flames.
She shared a message on Instagram asking people to pray for California and Los Angeles amid the Pacific Palisades fires.
Hilton also told how her one-year-old son Phoenix took his first steps in the house where she hoped to have built a "lifetime of memories" for daughter London, also one.
The Simple Life star wrote: "Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.
"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."
She continued: "While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe.
"My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.
"To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.
"My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses.
"The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking."
Hilton mentioned her team was contacting local organizations to figure out how to help the people impacted by the fires.
The Paris In Love star also shared her gratitude "to the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us — you are true heroes."
She added: "Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders.
"Let's protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained. Sending so much love and strength to all of you.
"We're in this together, LA. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday how some of Hollywood's biggest names have been affected by the wildfires.
Ben Affleck evacuated his mansion and is now sheltering with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The 52-year-old left his $20million home and decided to join up with Garner in her house nearby. It is unclear if the movie star went to check on his family and leave or if he planned to stay longterm in the home.
The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three kids: Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
The Pearl Harbor star purchased his Pacific Palisades mansion, which comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer following his split from Jennifer Lopez. Their previous $68million marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale.
Garner, 52, has seemingly been supporting Affleck following his split as the exes even spent Christmas together along with their children, as a source previously claimed the Argo director was trying his best to get back together with his first wife.