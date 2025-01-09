'Heartbroken' Paris Hilton Watches Her Malibu House 'Burn to Ground on Live TV' — And Declares 'It's Something No-One Should Have to Experience'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the heartbroken reality star, 43, was consuming a live report with her family when she found out her mansion was torched by the flames.

Paris Hilton discovered her Malibu house had burned to the ground while watching the news on TV.

The Simple Life star wrote: "Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.

Hilton also told how her one-year-old son Phoenix took his first steps in the house where she hoped to have built a "lifetime of memories" for daughter London, also one.

She shared a message on Instagram asking people to pray for California and Los Angeles amid the Pacific Palisades fires .

The fires in Malibu have caused widespread devastation and Hilton praised the emergency services battling the blazes.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

She continued: "While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe.

"My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.

"To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.

"My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses.

"The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking."