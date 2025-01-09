Harrison Ford Looks Frazzled as Police Lead Escort to 82-Year-Old 'Star Wars' Icon's Brentwood Home While Killer Fires Keep Raging Across L.A.
Harrison Ford was given a police escort to check on his Brentwood home as wildfires continue to cause havoc across California.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Star Wars icon, 82, was photographed speaking to the officers and being escorted in an LAPD vehicle to his property on Wednesday.
Ford looked frazzled as he was seen in the driver's seat of his SUV, as well as inside a police car.
At one point, the Indiana Jones actor was spotted flashing a smile while enjoying an iced drink and chatting with police.
Ford was not seen wearing any protective clothing, but instead was dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a black jacket.
The condition of the actor's property he shares with wife Calista Flockhart, 60, is currently unknown.
An area of Brentwood was evacuated due to the ongoing Palisades Fire after a brush fire broke out before 8am on Wednesday.
More than 1,000 homes have been burned to the ground, according to reports, and the fire has yet to be contained.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as more than 70,000 residents in Los Angeles have been ordered to evacuate.
Many other celebrities have been affected by the fires, including Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose home burned to the ground.
Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester and her husband, Adam Brody, also faced tragedy as their $6.5million property was destroyed.
Paris Hilton took to Instagram Wednesday evening to mourn the loss of her Malibu home where her son, Phoenix, took his first steps.
Other stars affected include Eugene Levy, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller, Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins and Fergie.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday many A-listers have headed to the heart of Los Angeles to stay in trendy and pricey hotels inclulding the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Four Seasons Beverly Hills, the Peninsula Hotel, and the Waldorf Astoria.
One evacuee said: "I evacuated early and called the Hilton immediately. They had like two rooms left. I feel lucky I could get in.
The resident said local hotels have been turned into their own versions of Noah's Ark.
The insider said: "There are people everywhere, hauling in their Gucci luggage and animals, dogs and cats too. I saw a parrot in a cage. It's a madhouse."
All the panic has packed the lobby bars.
The source added: "The stress is super high, I mean what else are you going to do? People are ordering vodka on the rocks, hold the soda. I saw a woman crying while on her phone, mascara everywhere."
Veteran actor James Woods, 77, broke down in tears on CNN on Wednesday when he described the horrific scene engulfing his house.
He also sent out a note of appreciation to those battling the blaze and others who are worried for his safety.
He said: "To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully. I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not."