Chris Pratt

Hectic Chris Pratt 'Torn Between Work and Marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger' as Movie Roles Take Him to Difference Coast

chris pratt torn between work and marriage
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt is apparently spreading himself very thin between his doting family and work.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Marvel superhero Chris Pratt is torn between the coasts, and that's creating friction in his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pratt, his nepo baby wife and their three kids live in Los Angeles, but a lot of his work has shifted east to the exploding movie-making mecca of Atlanta.

chris pratt torn between work and marriage
Source: MEGA

Pratt is also said to be agonizing over whether to move his loved ones to Atlanta while he works.

And the sources said he's tempted to move the family there but is getting blowback from Schwarzenegger.

"They're being pulled in a ton of different directions, and that's made things hard", revealed a source.

The 45-year-old star and the brunette beauty, 35, who married in 2019, share daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, along with newborn baby boy Ford.

chris pratt torn between work and marriage
Source: MEGA

Schwarzenegger is said to prefer staying close to her famous family in LA.

Their ties to Tinseltown include proximity to her famous folks, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. But Atlanta seems to be beckoning Pratt.

"He's made several projects there and he loves that he has more privacy," an insider said. "He doesn't feel under the microscope the way he does in L.A."

But Pratt's California-bred wife apparently has no interest in making a move.

chris pratt torn between work and marriage
Source: MEGA

Pratt apparently loves the privacy of Atlanta.

"She wants to stay put, and she feels it's best for Chris, too", said the source.

Another factor is that Pratt shares custody of his 12-year-old son, Jack, with his former wife, actress Anna Faris, 48, and they're also on the West Coast.

Meanwhile, filmmakers seem willing to make concessions to capitalize on his box-office draw.

chris pratt torn between work and marriage
Source: MEGA

Pratt's movie shoots are being adjusted to accommodate his family.

"His most recent movie, Way of the Warrior Kid, was shot in Southern California to accommodate him, even though it added millions to the budget", noted the source. "But he can't make those demands on every flick or he'll miss out."

A rep for the actor denied there's any trouble in the marriage over where to raise their family long term.

"There's always going to be tension in finding a balance between their family life and Chris' booming career, and they're still struggling to figure it out!"

