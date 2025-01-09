Why Ailing Wendy Williams, 60, Motored Out of 'Hibernation' To See Son's Graduation as 'He's the World to Her'
Wendy Williams crawled or rather motored – out of the woodwork to attend a graduation ceremony for her devoted son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
The now feeble former gabfest host, 60, got dolled up and rode a red mobility scooter to watch 24-year-old Hunter Jr. collect an economics degree from Florida International University in Miami on December 19, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kevin is everything to her," a source said. "After losing her radio show, TV career and even her closest friends, he's about all she has left."
Her son with her love rat ex Kevin Hunter Sr. has been Williams’ rock, taking time off from his studies in 2021 and 2022 as she struggled with her demons and declining health.
And she clearly went all-out to help him celebrate his achievement.
Wearing a glittery gown and a full coat of makeup, Williams sparked memories of her days as a charismatic chat show queen before the ravages of dementia and addiction derailed her life.
She was accompanied by her sister, Wanda Finnie, and her 93-year-old dad, Thomas Williams Jr., who also rode a scooter. Sources said the stricken star has been under the watchful eye of both while spending time in Florida.
Despite the health woes that forced her to step out of the spotlight in 2022, Wendy was all smiles. But her long-term prognosis continues to be bleak, as she's been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia – the same ailment that has crippled Bruce Willis.
"She can't walk," the insider added, before quipping: "But she still enjoys turning heads."