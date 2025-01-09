Bill Clinton's 'Parkinson's Nightmare' Exposed: How Ex-President Is 'In Depths of Health Crisis That Will Kill Him' – After He Was 'Rushed to Intensive Care Unit'

Former President Bill Clinton is secretly living a Parkinson's disease nightmare that has sparked fears he's reaching his final days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the frail political icon, 78, has consistently denied he suffers from the neurological disorder, doctors, as well as a Clinton confidant, said he's showing many of the telltale symptoms, including hand tremors, involuntary jaw movement, an unsteady gait, memory lapses and an alarming weight loss.

"It's tragic to watch at times", confided the Clinton insider. "He was such a bull of a man and as full of life as any person I've ever seen. Now, he looks like a bag of bones and can barely get the sentences out on a bad day."

Sources said neither Bill nor his wife, Hillary, 77, would want a Parkinson's diagnosis publicly known.