Bill Clinton's 'Parkinson's Nightmare' Exposed: How Ex-President Is 'In Depths of Health Crisis That Will Kill Him' – After He Was 'Rushed to Intensive Care Unit'
Former President Bill Clinton is secretly living a Parkinson's disease nightmare that has sparked fears he's reaching his final days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the frail political icon, 78, has consistently denied he suffers from the neurological disorder, doctors, as well as a Clinton confidant, said he's showing many of the telltale symptoms, including hand tremors, involuntary jaw movement, an unsteady gait, memory lapses and an alarming weight loss.
"It's tragic to watch at times", confided the Clinton insider. "He was such a bull of a man and as full of life as any person I've ever seen. Now, he looks like a bag of bones and can barely get the sentences out on a bad day."
Sources said neither Bill nor his wife, Hillary, 77, would want a Parkinson's diagnosis publicly known.
"He probably feels like people would pity him and it would rob him of the political influence he has left," added the insider. "He'd hide it – and Hillary would, too." Reports that Bill has been suffering from the progressive disease have dogged him for years, ever since he began exhibiting hand tremors that he claims come from ordinary aging.
In 2016, while speaking at the Democratic National Convention in support of Hillary's ill-fated bid for the presidency, Bill's hands shook so violently that shocked onlookers wondered if he'd already been diagnosed with the illness.
Then, in July 2017, rumors swirled that Bill made a secret detour to a shadowy Swiss clinic while visiting the town of Strasbourg, France, for a memorial service for German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. There, it was said, he underwent risky stem cell treatments to ward off the worst ravages of the disease.
In 2022, he again raised fears during a rally for New York congressman Josh Riley.
Sources reported that his hands shook so badly he had to juggle the microphone as if it were a hot potato.
Meanwhile, the fingers of his left hand continually made a "pill-rolling" motion that's often associated with Parkinson's.
The fading former leader again horrified observers last August at the Democratic National Convention. He was forced to awkwardly grip the podium to keep his hands from shaking obviously.
What's more, sources said the former Rhodes scholar's once formidable intellect has deteriorated, possibly as a consequence of the disease, which medical experts say leads to dementia about 80 percent of the time.
"There are times he talks and sputters over the words, and he often gets confused and has no idea where he is," revealed the insider.
"Fortunately, he has his Secret Service detail with him at all times. Without his guards, he could wander away."
Sources also noted the once vigorous 6-foot-2 political powerhouse, who weighed as much as 265 pounds in the past, has withered to a skeletal 140 pounds, another significant warning sign of Parkinson's.
The disease "affects your ability to swallow", explained New York City internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Clinton. "That could be why he's lost so much weight."
Clinton is also battling a host of other medical woes. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery, and six years later, he was hospitalized again to have a stent inserted.
And, in October 2021, he was rushed to an intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that left him with a potentially deadly case of sepsis.
"All of these things together have really kicked the heck out of him", said the insider. "You can hear it in his voice and see it in the way he moves and carries himself. It's such a shame."
Although Parkinson's is not a fatal ailment in itself, complications arising from the disease can hasten death and the average life expectancy following diagnosis is about 14 years.
"I really worry for him," the insider confessed – warning: "I worry that we won't have his towering spirit with us much longer."