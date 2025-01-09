Justin Timberlake 'Vowed to Give Up Old Ways' to Woo Back Devastated Wife Jessica Biel in Wake of 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals

Pop prince Justin Timberlake has vowed to change his tune over the holidays to get back into the good graces of his long-suffering actress wife, Jessica Biel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The “SexyBack” singer, 43, has been busy struggling to remain relevant on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour but is taking a break to "spoil" the 7th Heaven alum, 42, who's been home caring for their two boys, Silas, 9, and 4-year-old Phineas.