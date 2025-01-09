Justin Timberlake 'Vowed to Give Up Old Ways' to Woo Back Devastated Wife Jessica Biel in Wake of 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals
Pop prince Justin Timberlake has vowed to change his tune over the holidays to get back into the good graces of his long-suffering actress wife, Jessica Biel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The “SexyBack” singer, 43, has been busy struggling to remain relevant on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour but is taking a break to "spoil" the 7th Heaven alum, 42, who's been home caring for their two boys, Silas, 9, and 4-year-old Phineas.
"The time apart has actually been a welcome relief for Jessica", confided an insider. "She needed the space to focus on herself instead of always catering to Justin's needs."
The celeb couple's rocky 12-year marriage has been hanging by a thread since Timberlake's embarrassing DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June, even though he got off with just a wrist-slap by pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Justin previously strained the marriage in 2019 when he was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 35, during a night out on the town in New Orleans.
"It's taken a lot for Jessica to hang on through these ups and downs," the source added.
"Justin knows that and he's determined to make sure she's totally spoiled when he's home for the holidays. There aren't going to be any of the usual boys' nights out. Instead, he's concentrating his focus on being the perfect husband.
"Jessica loves Justin but she's so tired of his frat boy behavior.
She wants a husband, not a project. In the coming year, she wants him to really step up and do some of the heavy lifting with the kids.
The insider said: "He's agreed to be 110 percent there for her when he's not on tour so that she can start to focus on her own career again."