a walk through the films and career of canadian star pamela anderson

It was the blonde bombshell’s popularity as “C.J. Parker” on the show “Baywatch,” a soap about the lives of lifeguards who patrol the beaches of LA and Hawaii, that opened the door to the movie world. The show, which often featured her in what became an iconic red bathing suit, transformed Pamela into a household name.

Before then, Pamela had been spotted at a Canadian league football game in the crowd by a cameraman, wearing a Labatt’s beer T-shirt. When the crowd saw her on the screen, they cheered, and the company snapped her up quickly as an ambassador for the beer. From there, she started to model for men’s magazine Playboy and would later make a small appearance in situation comedy show “Home Improvement” before finding mega fame in “Baywatch.”