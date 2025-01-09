edYOU’s New CME Certification Courses Are Making Continued Medical Education Easier Than Ever

Long before they start practicing, doctors must take a series of tests, including the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) to get into medical school and the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) after graduation and before starting medical residency. Once they’re licensed to practice, they must earn continuing medical education (CME) credits; without that, their license will get suspended, and they can no longer practice medicine. Now, the educational platform edYOU makes earning those credits much simpler and cheaper. edYOU is an online platform that leverages the power of AI to help students of all ages — from kindergarteners to medical doctors — achieve their goals. Before establishing edYOU, founder Dr. Michael Everest started Residents Medical, a platform using technology to offer medical residency applicants help and assist medical school students and graduates in finding medical fellowship opportunities.

"What shifted my perspective about Residents Medical was understanding the unique challenges and systemic barriers that international medical graduates face in the residency application process," says Dr. Everest. "With limited positions and thousands of applicants, many from prestigious institutions, it can be particularly challenging for graduates from countries like Sierra Leone or India to navigate the process successfully." “When you have limited positions and thousands of applicants, many from prestigious institutions, it becomes challenging for individuals from countries like Sierra Leone or India to compete,” he continues. “I sought to create opportunities and integrate these doctors into a program that provides the necessary support and test preparation.”

edYOU continued that mission. The platform uses revolutionary AI technology to help elementary schoolers do their homework, assist high schoolers with SAT and ACT prep, and even help adults prepare for job interviews. What sets it apart? Unlike other AI-based educational technologies, edYOU has a human face. “We have developed an incredibly lifelike AI being that offers interactive communication and a unique learning experience,” says Dr. Everest. “What sets this AI apart from other similar technologies is the addition of a human-like face, which adds a new dimension to the interaction. I refer to this AI as the ‘Safe Face of AI.’”

Dr. Everest has created three “AI Beings™,” or avatars with human-like gestures and facial expressions. The AI Beings™function as 24/7 study buddies and can have conversations with users and even quiz them on their knowledge, helping them fully understand the course material. Interacting with one is a lot like talking to a friend over video chat. When paired with edYOU’s online courses, the AI Beings™ (whose names are Hannah, Eddie, and Ever ) become powerful learning tools. EdYOU has grown rapidly over the past year, and one of its most helpful new additions is CME courses for doctors and pharmacists.

Doctors and pharmacists must complete continuing medical education (CME) requirements periodically to maintain their state licenses. Most states require doctors to earn CME credits every two years. Doctors and pharmacists often have long work hours that make it hard to find the time, focus, and energy to complete all required CME credits. EdYOU’s new CME certification courses are making it easier than ever for doctors to learn and master new material, earn the credits they need to maintain licensure and deliver the informed care their patients deserve. The ease of access and ability to get immediate credit also sets edYOU apart.

Currently, 27 CME courses are available on the platform. They cover toxicology, nephrology, outcomes ethics, behavioral/social science, neuroscience, and more. Doctors can access the courses (and everything else edYOU offers) through a subscription model with daily, weekly, and monthly pricing options. AI in medical education is still a relatively new frontier. However, as many doctors and medical students are already discovering, it can be an invaluable technology for helping those in the medical field truly understand complex concepts.

