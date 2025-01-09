Your tip
Blake Lively Branded 'Nightmare' Actress by A-Lister in Resurfaced Clip Amid Her Furious 'Harassment' Battle With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's 'Gossip Girl' co-star Armie Hammer hinted the actress was difficult to work with during a television appearance in 2017.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Blake Lively was labeled a "diva" by an ex co-star in a newly resurfaced clip as her harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni heats up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the exchange took place in 2017 during Armie Hammer’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance alongside comedian Chelsea Handler, when the star was asked by a fan to name the "biggest diva" on the set of Gossip Girl, where he appeared in a memorable four-episode stint in 2009.

After an awkward pause, Hammer hesitated before admitting: "Let me just say that was a tough show to film and I didn't end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming."

Hammer's cryptic words hinted at his firing from the series, as he added: "It was also like, 'Get him out of here.'"

When host Cohen probed further and asked who his love interest was on the show, Armie sheepishly replied: "Blake."

Handler quickly joked: "Sounds like she was the problem," to which Cohen agreed, adding, "It sure does, Chelsea. That's exactly what I was thinking."

Hammer laughed it off, but his awkward smile and raised eyebrows after saying: "No, no, that’s not what I’m saying," hinting he wasn’t fully denying it.

As Lively faces accusations from Baldoni's lawyer of a pattern of bullying during the filming of It Ends With Us, Hammer's comments appear to lend unintended fuel to the fire.

Lively, 37, starred in It Ends With Us opposite Baldoni, 40, who also directed the film, which was released in theaters this past August and is currently streaming on Netflix.

After months of rumors, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging Baldoni had improvised unwanted kissing scenes and created a hostile work environment through sexual harassment and more.

Just a day later, it was revealed by the New York Times Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to "bury" Lively and destroy her credibility, with the actress then suing Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios company later that day.

Split photos of Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado Flaunts Plus-Size Figure in Candid Orange Bikini Mirror Snaps as Singer Celebrates 'New Levels of Self-Love'

Composite photo of Ben Affleck, his mansion, wildfires

Ben Affleck Evacuates His $20M Mansion and Shelters in Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Home as Horrific Wildfires Continue to Devastate Los Angeles

Baldoni responded by filing a $250million libel lawsuit against The New York Times for their report he claimed pushed an "unverified and self-serving narrative."

Now attorney Bryan Freedman says he has "receipts" showing Lively's alleged "threats to take over the movie" in a new statement issued to on Tuesday.

He said: "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint.

"We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie.

"None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more."

