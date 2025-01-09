Blake Lively Branded 'Nightmare' Actress by A-Lister in Resurfaced Clip Amid Her Furious 'Harassment' Battle With Justin Baldoni

After an awkward pause, Hammer hesitated before admitting: "Let me just say that was a tough show to film and I didn't end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming."

Hammer's cryptic words hinted at his firing from the series, as he added: "It was also like, 'Get him out of here.'"

When host Cohen probed further and asked who his love interest was on the show, Armie sheepishly replied: "Blake."