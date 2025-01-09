Nelly Furtado Flaunts Plus-Size Figure in Candid Orange Bikini Mirror Snaps as Singer Celebrates 'New Levels of Self-Love'

Nelly Furtado is learning to love every inch of her body. RadarOnline.com can reveal the I'm Like A Bird hitmaker shut down "health and beauty myths" by posting a series of unfiltered new photos, showing off her plus-size figure and spider veins in a revealing bikini to promote body positivity.

Source: @NELLYFURTADO/INSTAGRAM The singer uploaded photos of herself wearing an orange bikini in a new post on Instagram.

Furtado, 46, kicked off the new year by sharing the confident photos alongside a lengthy caption – confirming she has never had any type of body-augmenting surgery. The pics had the voluptuous singer posing in the mirror, showing off her body from the front and back while wearing a plunging two-piece.

Source: MEGA Fans praised the Grammy winner for being vulnerable and heading into 2025 with body positivity.

Furtado, slightly smiling for the camera, stood on one leg for the frontal shot before turning around and popping her backside out. In the caption, the Maneater singer gave followers her stern view on body positivity while revealing past red-carpet secrets her stylists used to help her appear "younger."

She also declared her New Year's resolution, saying she is going to "be OK" with what she sees in the mirror. Furtado wrote: "HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR."

Source: MEGA Furtado admtited her stylist previously used 'tricks' to make her appear younger on red carpets.

She continued: "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within. "I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.

"For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently." Furtado went on to reveal while she hasn't had any facial or lip injections, she has a dedicated facialist and uses trusty serums and creams.

Before photo shoots and red carpet events, the singer said she also drinks plenty of water and sleeps on her back. Getting more candid, Furtado continued: "Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift.

"Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look." She said while makeup, great eyebrows, hairstylists, and "underthings" can work wonders, the photos she posted were unfiltered and makeup-free – though she did have a spray tan.

Furtado admitted she now embraces her spider veins – which remind her of her mom and aunties – and hasn't felt the need to get rid of them. The Grammy winnner concluded: "My New Year’s message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. "We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."

The sentiment clearly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with praise for her authenticity. One person wrote: "Real women come in every shape, size, and color. All i see is a beautiful lady rocking that swimsuit! Love your message." Another said: "I take my hat off to you, my favorite artist. You are beautiful, negative comments about your body should never matter. Generally, negative comments come from envious or insecure people who seek to make themselves feel better by bringing down the self-esteem of other people."

Source: MEGA Furtado said she has never had any type of face or body augmentation surgery.