Ben Affleck Evacuates His $20M Mansion and Shelters in Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Home as Horrific Wildfires Continue to Devastate Los Angeles
Ben Affleck has evacuated his massive mansion during the horrific fires that have shattered Los Angeles.
The Hollywood actor, one of many stars who have left their luxury residences, headed to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wildfires engulfing the city have caused widespread evacuations, including celebrities bailing on their multi-million dollar mansions in a bid to escape the apocalyptic scenes.
According to a report, the 52-year-old left his $20million home and decided to join up with Garner in her house nearby. It is unclear if the movie star went to check on his family and leave or if he planned to stay longterm in the home.
The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three kids: Violet, 19; Fin, 15; and Samuel, 12,
The Pearl Harbor star purchased his Pacific Palisades mansion, which comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer following his split from Jennifer Lopez. Their previous $68million marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale.
Garner, 52, has seemingly been supporting Affleck following his split as the exes even spent Christmas together along with their children, as a source previously claimed the Argo director was trying his best to get back together with his first wife.
"Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat if she'd have him," the insider said, however, Garner is currently in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend John Miller.
The source continued: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.
"Jen gets him like no one else and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
While Miller is said to have initially been "understanding" with his girlfriend and her ex's relationship, things have seemed to change now.
Another source said: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."
Miller and Garner have been dating since 2018.
The insider continued: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.
"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."
As for Lopez and Affleck's previous home together, they recently reached a private agreement regarding the mansion, which they purchased together. The house was put on the market last year, but details of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
Lopez had felt "trapped" in the mansion according to sources:
"She can't wait to get the hell out of that house," an insider previously said.
They continued: "The house is like a noose around her neck – she feels trapped. She walks around and feels all the bad memories. Not even her weird voodoo magic has helped", added the source, referring to J.Lo's alleged Santeria practices.
"The place still has imprints of Ben everywhere. So when she sees the indoor basketball and pickleball courts and the sports lounge where Ben hung out, she wants to scream. The kitchen annoys her because Ben used to make breakfast for the kids there sometimes..."