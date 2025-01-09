We Reveal All the Signs Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Were Headed for Divorce — As Pair Separate After 16 Years of Marriage and 3 Children

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have shockingly split after 16 years of marriage and are now "set for divorce".

The showbiz pair have confirmed the break-up and today RadarOnline.com can reveal all the signs that the Hollywood stars had reached the end of the relationship road.

The Fantastic Four actress, 43, and the film producer, 45, tied the knot in 2008 and have welcomed three children together: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

Speculation arose that the estranged couple may have hit a rocky patch in their relationship when Alba was spotted on outings without her wedding ring in the last few weeks.

She was sighted on a few outings ditching her wedding ring which fueled speculation that she and Warren had split.