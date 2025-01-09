We Reveal All the Signs Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Were Headed for Divorce — As Pair Separate After 16 Years of Marriage and 3 Children
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have shockingly split after 16 years of marriage and are now "set for divorce".
The showbiz pair have confirmed the break-up and today RadarOnline.com can reveal all the signs that the Hollywood stars had reached the end of the relationship road.
The Fantastic Four actress, 43, and the film producer, 45, tied the knot in 2008 and have welcomed three children together: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.
Speculation arose that the estranged couple may have hit a rocky patch in their relationship when Alba was spotted on outings without her wedding ring in the last few weeks.
She was sighted on a few outings ditching her wedding ring which fueled speculation that she and Warren had split.
Most recently, the actress was seen attending a pre-Golden Globes bash at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
While arriving at the star-studded event, she held hands with writer and socialite, Derek Blasberg.
As the pair headed inside the iconic venue, she flashed her left hand to reveal that she was not wearing the diamond sparkler on her ring finger.
Late last month she was seen during an errand run in Los Angeles and was also not wearing her wedding ring.
She picked up coffee and snacks at Kreation and while heading back to her vehicle, the actress could be seen gripping a coffee cup in her left hand which revealed she had ditched the wedding band.
And while celebrating the holidays, Alba uploaded a family photo to Instagram as she posed with her children and now-estranged husband.
The group flashed small smiles as they stood in front of a decorated Christmas tree inside a spacious room.
In the caption of the post, she penned to her fans and followers: "Happy Holidays from our familia to yours."
However, social media users were quick to notice details in the family snap and pointed out that Warren was not wearing his wedding ring and her left hand was obscured.
Ringing in 2025, the actress jumped to her Instagram account to share an assortment of special memories from 2024.
However, in the variety of snaps she shared, Alba notably excluded her husband while also seemingly confirming that she was single.
The actress wrote in the caption: "Gratitude. Here's to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.
"Sending hugs to everyone going through it… cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let's goooo!"
She also appeared it hint at a big change in her life by posting a message that read: "My mantra for 2025. If it messes with my peace, it's too d**n pricey.
"If it dims my shine, it's got to go. If it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power."
She also added: "This year embodies a calm, knowing energy, showing us that change fosters growth and makes us better people."
Earlier last week, she shared a cryptic quote from Mary Oliver to her Instagram stories that seemingly hinted she underwent an "unimaginable" change.
The quote notably read: "Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable."
Days earlier on December 27, she jumped to her main Instagram page to share the message: "I love being around people who replenish your soul just by being in their company.
"People who still trust in the beauty of what's to come, even after living through some heartbreaking chapters, please never change."
And in December, an interview of Warren on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast came to light.
Warren sat down for the interview in August 2023 and the film producer revealed he and Alba had previously split over his jealousy.
"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he admitted.
"We broke up four years into our relationship. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a**hole, and so we broke up."
Before their divorce news came to light, she admitted back in 2021 that both she and Warren were more like "roommates."
At the time, Alba expressed: "It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates.
"You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"