Farrah Abraham Claims Her Parents Helped Her Negotiate 'Teen Mom' Sex Tape Deal With Porn Company
Farrah Abraham is unzipping the truth on her 2013 sex tape drama.
The 33-year-old Teen Mom alum claimed her management staged the infamous tape, Backdoor Teen Mom, with her dad stepping in to help broker a deal with a porn company for its release, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Abraham, who rose to fame in 2009 on MTV's 16 & Pregnant, has continuously denied self-producing the tape that was dropped when she was just 22 years old.
Speaking on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, she blamed filming the explicit video on being a "hot mess" at the time and "hanging around with the wrong people."
Abraham added: "I handled it as best as I could. I feel like I handled it with grace compared to what I really know that I went through.
"I think some other people were like, 'Yeah Farrah, make the best out of it.' And that's kind of really where my parents stood, so I had my dad come with me and my daughter.
"It's just like, I'm a young teen mom. This is how I handle it. It's not like I have Kris Jenner and the Kardashians forging some celebrity sex tape deal."
A few months before her sex tape's release, Abraham, along with her father Michael and daughter Sophia, were spotted at a porn company negotiating its release.
When asked if he was there to help his daughter, Michael responded: "She's just trying to figure out what's going on."
Farrah confirmed receiving offers from other companies and thanked her dad for his help.
On IMDB, the adult film has a synopsis that reads: "Premise of the film is a girl from Nebraska wanting to model life after Kim Kardashian, so she hires a production company and makes an authentic sex tape with a professional porn star as her co-star and later claimed it was leaked/stolen only for her film co-star to come out and tell this was Farrah's plan the entire time."
The "Trivia" section of the site also claims the MTV star was paid an estimated $1.5 million for the hardcore video.
Abraham and adult film company Vivid also allegedly planned to release a sex tape as a "leak" to boost sales and help advance her entertainment career.
In a 2013 Dr. Phil appearance, Abraham admitted to filming the tape for personal use and never intended for it to be released, blaming co-star James Deen for making it public to boost his own fame.
However, Deen claimed he was approached by a porn company to create the tape with Abraham.
Deen also described filming the sex tape with the reality star as "a day at the office" and revealed a director was involved, despite the tape's homemade appearance.
After the release of Backdoor Teen Mom, Abraham capitalized on her fame by selling a mold of her genitals, publishing erotic novels, and working at a strip club.
In 2017, she was fired from Teen Mom OG for adult content.
The mom of one now sells explicit content on OnlyFans and ManyVids, and in 2022, she was accused of selling jars of her own feces to subscribers.
Abraham even met her latest boyfriend through OnlyFans in 2021. However, their relationship began as a friendship and didn't turn romantic until they matched on a dating app in 2023.
The couple made their romance official in September of that year.
In addition to the Teen Mom franchise, Abraham appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Couples Therapy, and Ex on the Beach. She also released a New York Times bestselling memoir and a pop album.
Abraham is a mom to 15-year-old Sophia with Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident in 2008 – while the MTV star was still pregnant with their daughter.