We Reveal States Where HMPV Is Surging – And How to Tell if You Have Virus Ravaging China

The winter virus fueling pandemic fears in China is surging across huge swathes of the US, experts have disclosed.

Today RadarOnline.com can reveal the areas hardest hit by the potentially lethal strain of HMPV, and how to tell if you have contracted the illness.

Large parts of the US Midwest have reported a big uptick in cases, official data shows.

Infections caused by the human metapneumovirus (HPMV) are three times higher in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa than the US national average. More than one in 20 people in those states who has a cough is estimated to have the virus.