Chilling New Details Emerge About How Insurance CEO Executioner 'Obtained' Ghost-Gun Via 'Black-Market Operator'

Mangione was said to have used a 3D-printed "ghost gun" for the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

According to gun rights group Defense Distributed, a rival group known as Gatalog, which publishes designs for 3D-printed guns and accessories online, provided the files and instructions Mangione needed to complete his weapon and silencer.

Defense Distributed is currently in a lawsuit battle with Gatalog, alleging them of illegally trafficking digital firearms information that Defense Distributed handles legally.

The lawsuit labels Gatalog as a "full-fledged criminal racketeering enterprise."

The suit slams: "The Gatalog is a black-market operator in the worst sense, achieving its illegal ends with dangerously illegal means of criminal wire fraud, money laundering, extortion, and even threatened murder, stealing business from Defense Distributed – the only firm serious enough to do the work legally – and distorting an otherwise thriving and compliance market in digital firearms information."