EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad' King Charles 'Has Hired Mushroom Tester' As He’s 'Terrified Holistic Cancer Therapies Will Lead to Accidental Fatal Poisoning'
King Charles has appointed a 'Royal Mushroom Tester' to ensure the monarch isn't killed by his love of foraging.
The ruler and Queen Camilla enjoy pulling on their tweed outdoor clothes, grabbing a basket and striding out to pick wild mushrooms at their country estates in England and Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the UK is home to many species of dangerous fungi, including the Death Cap, the world's deadliest mushroom, and it is most commonly found in England.
The Fly Agaric is another dangerous species that contains mind-altering, hallucinogenic toxins and could send Charles and Camilla crazy.
The cancer-battling monarch even loves to personally cook up the products of his scavenging jaunts for his consort in the kitchens of their country piles.
He's turning to holistic cures and natural foods as he continues to fight the killer illness but doesn't want to fall prey to accidental poisoning.
So now a flunky is handed nature's bounty first to make sure the King's finds are safe to eat and the basket hides no nasty surprises.
A source told us: "It sounds like some kind of medieval role, like the people who used to test the monarch's food first to make sure it wasn't poisoned.
"Well this role is very similar, someone who makes sure the food he collects isn't poisonous before King Charles cooks it for Queen Camilla. It sounds like a mad role for someone but Charles deems it necessary.
"Can you imagine the furor that would be kicked up if the King or Queen died because he'd picked some deadly mushrooms by mistake?"
And Charles is serving his wife’s favorite winter breakfast to Royal Sandringham visitors — porridge with honey at $10 a portion.
The monarch, 76, is selling bowls of oats at the estate’s restaurant in rural England topped with a dollop of the sweet stuff produced by bees kept there.
Visitors can also opt for toppings of strawberry jam or seasonal berries on their oats which experts say help provide slow-release energy and plenty of fibre.
Porridge made from Scottish oats, milk and cream and topped with honey is 77-year-old Camilla's go-to winter brekkie.
Her food critics son Tom, 50, shared the recipe in his latest cookbook, Cooking & the Crown, which covers the royal family’s history of food.
He said: "In winter, my mother eats porridge every day — plain, aside from a little of her own honey.”
Another breakfast menu choice at Sandringham is the portobello mushroom in a filo pastry basket for $15.
Other options include a $17 bacon and egg fry-up, grilled pancakes for $13, a triple cheese scone at $4 and a bacon, sausage and egg sandwich for $8.
One royal fanatic told us: "It’s a wheeze eating the grub on the royal estate enjoyed by the King and Queen themselves, but the prices are pretty high: you need a king's ransom to be able to afford a sandwich and a cup of tea."
Ticket prices to tour rooms in the royals' Balmoral Castle in Scotland have increased this year.
King Charles has raised the price from $122 to $135, and $184 to $208 if afternoon tea is included.
Guests get to eat in "an exact replica of the setting" used by the royals.
Tickets to tour the Scottish castle first went on sale last year and sold out in minutes.