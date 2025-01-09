EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad' King Charles 'Has Hired Mushroom Tester' As He’s 'Terrified Holistic Cancer Therapies Will Lead to Accidental Fatal Poisoning'

King Charles has appointed a 'Royal Mushroom Tester' to ensure the monarch isn't killed by his love of foraging.

The ruler and Queen Camilla enjoy pulling on their tweed outdoor clothes, grabbing a basket and striding out to pick wild mushrooms at their country estates in England and Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the UK is home to many species of dangerous fungi, including the Death Cap, the world's deadliest mushroom, and it is most commonly found in England.

The Fly Agaric is another dangerous species that contains mind-altering, hallucinogenic toxins and could send Charles and Camilla crazy.