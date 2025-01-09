REVEALED: Fox News Star Who Almost Became Trump's VP — Before Campaign Staff Revealed Massive Problem

In his upcoming book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Politico's Alex Isenstadt writes Trump was "seriously considering" the Fox Business Network anchor and "was dead serious about Bartiromo and was making the case for her during the flight to Butler (Pennsylvania) before the first attempt on his life."

Trump, 78, narrowly escaped the first of two assassination attempts at a campaign rally in Butler on July 13.

Vance was selected for the job two days later, with Trump's team disregarding the idea Bartiromo was ever considered for the job.