Joe Biden Slammed For 'Incredibly Offensive' Joke While Discussing Deadly California Fires As Death Toll Continues to Climb — 'Completely Tone Deaf'
President Joe Biden has gone viral for making an accidental joke while addressing the ongoing deadly Los Angeles wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Vice President Kamala Harris, who was sat next to Biden when he told her to "fire away", couldn't help but give him a surprised look.
The president was briefing the public on how the government plans to help local officials during the Los Angeles wildfires when he handed the mic to Harris, who is from California.
He said: "Madam Vice President, I know you're directly affected. So you fire away, no pun intended."
Harris paused for a split second before smiling and nodding.
She replied: "Indeed."
Several critics of the former president took to social media to ridicule the 82-year-old commander-in-chief for his insensitive comments.
One person took to X to share a clip of Biden's pun and wrote: "Completely tone deaf."
Another X user commented: "Imagine the media meltdown if Trump had said that. 'Trump Mocks The California Fires!' would be looping as a headline for 6 months solid."
A third person pointed out: "I don't know if you can even blame him at this point! He checked out years ago!"
Some also tried to make light of the situation, writing: "They let Uncle Joe out of the basement again."
Commenters on X were quick to note how Harris handled the situation.
One person wrote: "The look she gave him when she realized."
Someone else agreed: "Kamala's face says it all."
Another user joked: "Oh, Kamala was not having it lmfao."
A fourth person pointed out: "This looks like it's from a sitcom."
The devastating wind-fed fires have killed at least 11 people and swept through 37,900 acres in the greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 12,000 structures.
At least 153,000 L.A. residents were ordered to evacuate from their homes for their own safety.
Los Angeles County officially declared a public health emergency, warning that smoke and particulate matter could pose immediate and long-term threats.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Biden pledged that the federal government would cover 100% of disaster assistance costs to California for the next 180 days.
On Thursday, January 9, Biden announced: "I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense to contain these fires. We're doing literally everything we can at the federal level.
"We are with you. We're not going anywhere."
Biden also said he's "surging all federal resources possible to Southern California", including 400 additional federal firefighters and over 30 firefighting helicopters and planes. Canada is also reportedly providing additional firefighting aircraft.