'Completely Atrocious': Jamie Lee Curtis Ridiculed for Comparing the Los Angeles Wildfires to Gaza During Recent Q&A

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star told an audience full of fans and press: "I am born and raised in the City of Angels. And the entire City of Angels is on fire, everywhere. The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone.

"I mean literally my neighborhood – gone. My house tonight is still there but I live in a different canyon. But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened.

"And there are now fires breaking out everywhere. So it feels totally bizarre to be talking about a movie, and yet it's a piece of art, and art will save us no matter what."

Curtis also announced she made a $1 million donation towards relief funds to support Los Angeles amid the destructive blazes.