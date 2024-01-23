Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Sidelined for 25 Games Over Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program
Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is facing a 25-game suspension for violating the league's NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The power forward tested positive for banned substances ibutamoren, which increases growth hormone levels and builds muscle, and SARM LGD-4033, known to be a performance enhancer.
Today it was announced that Khloé Kardashian's ex will be sidelined without pay starting Wednesday, when the Cavs face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Thompson joined the team as a free agent last Sept. "His impact both on and off the court is immeasurable, and his history with our team adds a layer of familiarity, leadership and physicality that will undoubtedly make a positive impact with our younger players," Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said at the time.
"An integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips and an NBA Championship in 2016, Tristan represented the organization with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. We are thrilled to reunite with Tristan and welcome him and his family back to the Cavaliers family."
The 12-year NBA veteran is currently in his second stint with the Cavaliers, having recently swapped his number from 12. "Wearing any other number didn't feel right," Thompson said about the switch. "Back together, Number 13 forever."
Thompson has yet to address his suspension or positive test results.
The NBA player's 25-game suspension came months after he spoke out about his hopes to reconcile with Khloé following his serial cheating.
When Kourtney asked Thompson about his "goal" for the future on an episode of The Kardashians, the Cavs star said, "Would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course. My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit."
Thompson continued, "Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I've always wanted it."
"But, I've done things that put me in a position to be out of that," he confessed, noting that he wants to be a "good example" for the kids they share together. "In order for that to happen, I had to fall, hit rock bottom, lose everything in life … you've got to pick your s--- up. You've got to be better. I needed to grow so I can be better for my kids."