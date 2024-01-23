Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Sidelined for 25 Games Over Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program

Today it was announced that Khloé Kardashian's ex will be sidelined without pay starting Wednesday, when the Cavs face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thompson joined the team as a free agent last Sept. "His impact both on and off the court is immeasurable, and his history with our team adds a layer of familiarity, leadership and physicality that will undoubtedly make a positive impact with our younger players," Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said at the time.

"An integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips and an NBA Championship in 2016, Tristan represented the organization with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. We are thrilled to reunite with Tristan and welcome him and his family back to the Cavaliers family."