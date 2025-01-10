Celebrities Blast California Politicians Over Deadly Wildfires While Inferno Rages For Third Day — As Tina Knowles, Miles Teller and Candy Spelling's Mansions Burn To The Ground
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jillian Michaels and Sara Foster have joined Donald Trump in slamming local and state officials amid the devastating Southern California wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the fitness personality, 90210, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars took to social media to express their frustrations while slamming Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Tensions have hit a fever pitch as wildfires continued to rage for a third day with five killed and 2000 structures burned.
One of the hardest hit areas has been the upscale community of Pacific Palisades, where numerous celebrities called home.
The sprawling mansions owned by Tina Knowles, Miles Teller, and Candy Spelling are reportedly among those that have burned to the ground.
Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag documented the harrowing experience of evacuating their home – and later watching everything they own turn be reduced to ashes on a security camera.
Paris Hilton said she was "heartbroken" after she watched her home be consumed by flames on live TV.
While dozens of stars have shared resources, including where to donate to victims and shelter information, others have used their platform to call for change in state politics.
Gellar, 47, took to Instagram to air her frustrations at Bass, 71, who has been slammed online for her response in the midst of the disaster as well as previous fire department budget cuts.
She tagged Bass in her story and wrote: "City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping."
Foster, 43, made her feelings clear on X, writing: "We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared.
"Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits."
Like Trump, 82, Foster also called on Newsom and Bass to resign as she claimed their "far left policies have ruined our state. And also our party."
The Barely Famous actress is not the only celebrity to call out Newsom and Bass.
Former Biggest Loser trainer Michaels, 50, didn't hold back when expressing her "outrage" at state officials.
The fitness guru understands first-hand the trauma victims are experiencing as her Malibu home was burned in the 2018 Woolsey fire.
Although she consider her family "lucky" because they "didn't lose everything," she said the experience still greatly impacted herself and her children.
She told the Daily Mail: "People are dead, homes have burned, it is not your first rodeo. It is not.
"And when you know that you have a state that is prone to fire and – I'm going to give it to you – you've got global warning, you have literally have a tinderbox.
"Isn't this the part where you take the highest taxed, highest income tax, highest sales tax, highest gas tax and rebuild the infrastructure?"
Michaels further claimed Newsom did not take swift enough action and believed the National Guard should have been called in sooner to help with firefighting efforts.
The 50-year-old added: "I'm sorry, and the reason for me this is super serious is because this guy wants to be your president. This now goes from a California problem to a country-wide problem."