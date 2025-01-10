Celebrities Blast California Politicians Over Deadly Wildfires While Inferno Rages For Third Day — As Tina Knowles, Miles Teller and Candy Spelling's Mansions Burn To The Ground

One of the hardest hit areas has been the upscale community of Pacific Palisades, where numerous celebrities called home.

The sprawling mansions owned by Tina Knowles, Miles Teller, and Candy Spelling are reportedly among those that have burned to the ground.

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag documented the harrowing experience of evacuating their home – and later watching everything they own turn be reduced to ashes on a security camera.

Paris Hilton said she was "heartbroken" after she watched her home be consumed by flames on live TV.