'Tone Deaf' Chrissy Teigen Ripped for Taking Selfie Inside Massive Closet Moments Before Model and Family Evacuate Mansion Amid California Wildfires
Chrissy Teigen took a moment to take a selfie inside of her giant closet before evacuating her home – and fans are livid.
The 39-year-old, her husband John Legend, and their four kids packed up to leave the Los Angeles mansion as the TV star documented the ordeal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to update her fans late Wednesday, writing in one post: "I haven't had the words, it is a hellscape. We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don't know who are not ok..."
Hours later, the model then posted a selfie getting ready to leave her near $18million home, captioning: "This is surreal. I'm very scared. Packing."
The photo was taken inside Teigen's huge closet, showcasing her abundance of clothes. This led critics to quickly rush to X to react to the star's "tone deaf" decision.
One person raged: "Quick! Let me capture how scared I am with a closet selfie!" and another asked, "Is she really crying in front of her clothes?"
A user added: "Taking photos while evacuating? Show me vapid and shallow?"
"The fact that she took a selfie near her closet of high priced rags says it all. No one cares about these two out of touch narcissists," one critic said, and another responded: "Seriously? A photo in front of her large wardrobe. How tone deaf can a person get?"
Despite the backlash, Teigen, Legend, and their kids were able to check into a hotel.
"4 kids 4 dogs and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel,” Teigen captioned a clip of her pets surrounding her in bed. Another clip showed Teigen with the bearded dragon, Sebastian, on her chest.
Numerous celebrities have been displaced from their luxury residences, including Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and Ben Affleck – who ran off to take shelter with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
However, not everyone was so unlucky, as A-lister actor Tom Hanks and iconic director Steven Spielberg's mansions remain standing despite the horrors in Los Angeles and other areas in California.
According to Cal Fire, five major wildfires are currently burning in the area, as thousands have been forced to evacuate. Five people have reportedly died due to the fires.
Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump has already found someone to blame amid the chaos: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to resign from his position.
The 78-year-old said Truth Social: "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"
He wrote in a follow-up post: "Fire is spreading rapidly for 3 days — ZERO CONTAINMENT. Nobody has ever seen such failed numbers before!"
Trump then went on to blame the devastation on "Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and (Mayor) Karen Bass" and alleged Joe "Biden's FEMA has no money – all wasted on the Green New Scam!"
Despite Trump's claims, the amount of money the Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA) agency receives is controlled by Congress.