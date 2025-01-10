Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian 'King' and Girlfriend Post Inappropriate Sex Act Video On Social Media — Just Months after 26-Year-Old Was Accused of 'Sexual Assault'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' youngest son Christian ‘King’ Combs has taken PDA to a whole new level.
RadarOnline.com can reveal King's girlfriend, Raven Tracy, shared a racy video showing the 26-year-old with his head between her breasts as she issued followers a "warning" about the effects of wearing a revealing bikini.
The young rapper was seen on Tracy's Snapchat Stories, motorboating the influencer as he kissed and grabbed her chest.
She wore a tiny triangle bikini with the word "Body" written in gemstones, while King – son of late actress Kim Porter – was shirtless with a chunky chain around his neck.
Tracy captioned the steamy clip: "Caution, he may motorboat you with this top."
King has been dating the 31-year-old content creator since 2021. In August, Tracy revealed they had officially moved into their first home together.
The video was nothing new for the couple, who often show themselves engaging in sexual acts on their social platforms.
The two recently posted Instagram photos from their New Year’s Eve getaway in Cabo, Mexico, showcasing private jets, luxury watches, and hotels.
A month earlier, he dropped a new song featuring footage of him and Tracy partying and dancing together.
King's recent antics come just months after he was sued for sexual assault in April of last year. King was allegedly served with legal paperwork by his accuser in December.
The accuser, Grace O'Marcaigh, claimed to have suffered a traumatic experience during a yacht party where Kinf allegedly forced himself on her.
According to O'Marcaigh's lawsuit, the incident took place on a yacht chartered by the disgraced music mogul just days before New Year's Eve in 2022.
The event, which was reportedly advertised as a family-friendly gathering, turned into a nightmare for O'Marcaigh – who was working as a steward on board at the time of the alleged incident.
During the party, O'Marcaigh alleged King targeted her and made her feel uncomfortable.
She also recounted an incident where King allegedly pressured her to drink spiked liquor, attempted to kiss and grope her despite her objections, and later cornered her and tried to force her into performing oral sex on him.
O'Marcaigh claimed to have audio recordings supporting her version of events – including her refusal of King's advances.
Even more shocking was the revelation that the lawsuit also implicated Combs himself.
O'Marcaigh accused Combs of liability for chartering the yacht where the alleged sexual assault occurred. She also alleged she witnessed Diddy in the company of women she referred to as "sex workers" during the party.
O'Marcaigh’s sexual assault lawsuit against King came just days after federal agents raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes.
Since then, the disgraced rapper has been hit with numerous sexual assault lawsuits and has been detained at a "hellhole" detention center in Brooklyn, New York since September.
The rapper, who has continuously denied all allegations against him, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He is currently awaiting his May 5 trial date.
King appeared in a clip shared by by his half-brother Justin Dior Combs on November 4, which showed their dad breaking his silence from behind bars as his kids wished him a happy birthday.
Combs' two-year-old daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran, joined her siblings D'Lila and Jessie, 17, Quincy, 33, King, and Justin in the video.
After singing around a cake, Combs replied: 'I love y'all, I can't wait to see y'all. I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls, all of y'all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong.
"Thank you for being by my side and supporting me, I got the best family in the world."