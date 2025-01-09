Heartbroken Kate Beckinsale Offers to Help Victims of L.A. Infernos — Days After Revealing Hollywood Abuse Trauma
Traumatized Kate Beckinsale is offering shelter to victims of the killer L.A. wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old actress has been left shaken to her core by seeing the devastation wreaked on the luxury Pacific Palisades neighbourhood — where she once lived with then-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, now 25.
Pledging her support to families who have "lost everything" in the nightmare infernos that erupted Tuesday, she said in one of a string of emotional Instagram posts – which can be seen above: "Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad – we had to evacuate many times during our life there – but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.
"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. "Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael’s parents – and devastatingly, most of her friends homes.
"My heart is broken.
"The Pacific Palisades is a community very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets. "I’m weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know."
Kate went on: "My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses and livelihoods. "This is just like hell.
"If anyone from village needs shelter and doesn’t still have a number for me, please contact me on Instagram."
Kate has also used her Instagram account to highlight services and companies offering assistance to victims of the blazes, which have been fueled by gusts close to 100mph.
She wrote in one online tribute: "Thinking of all the firefighters and their families. Thank you so much. We are all with you."
Kate's horror at the fires comes days after she laid bare the horrors she has been subjected to in Hollywood since she started out as an actress.
She alleged one incident involved her being ordered to pose for a photoshoot a day after she suffered a miscarriage – while still bleeding.
The actress shared her abuse claims in an Instagram video at the end of December.
Inspired by Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, Kate said to the camera while wearing a bow in her head: “I’ve been forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage.
“And I said, ‘I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to change my clothes in front of people I don’t know. I’m bleeding. I had a miscarriage’.
“And she was like, ‘You have to or you’ll be sued’.”
Kate also said she was once called a “c***” and “b****” via a walkie talkie and to her face for complaining a male co-star was showing up to work drunk and delaying production, which robbed her of evenings with her daughter.
And she said she was put on such a brutal diet and exercise programs in the past she stopped having periods.
Kate added: “That’s happened twice… (male actors get) a kind of thrill out of being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence."
The star said claimed she was once “harmed” during a fight scene and has the MRIs to prove it.
Kate added when she was aged 18 she was “felt up” by somebody she “really trusted” on a film crew.