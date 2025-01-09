Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kate Beckinsale

Heartbroken Kate Beckinsale Offers to Help Victims of L.A. Infernos — Days After Revealing Hollywood Abuse Trauma

heartbroken kate beckinsale offers to help victims of la infernos as she shares devastation over disaster days after revealing hollywood abuse trauma pp
Source: MEGA

Kate Beckinsale is reeling over the horror of the wildfires.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Traumatized Kate Beckinsale is offering shelter to victims of the killer L.A. wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 51-year-old actress has been left shaken to her core by seeing the devastation wreaked on the luxury Pacific Palisades neighbourhood — where she once lived with then-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, now 25.

Article continues below advertisement
heartbroken kate beckinsale offers to help victims of la infernos as she shares devastation over disaster days after revealing hollywood abuse trauma
Source: @katebeckinsale/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Pledging her support to families who have "lost everything" in the nightmare infernos that erupted Tuesday, she said in one of a string of emotional Instagram posts – which can be seen above: "Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad – we had to evacuate many times during our life there – but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. "Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael’s parents – and devastatingly, most of her friends homes.

"My heart is broken.

"The Pacific Palisades is a community very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets. "I’m weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know."

Article continues below advertisement
heartbroken kate beckinsale offers to help victims of la infernos as she shares devastation over disaster days after revealing hollywood abuse trauma
Source: MEGA

The infernos are being fueled by high-powered gusts and have razed a string of celebrity homes to the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate went on: "My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses and livelihoods. "This is just like hell.

"If anyone from village needs shelter and doesn’t still have a number for me, please contact me on Instagram."

Kate has also used her Instagram account to highlight services and companies offering assistance to victims of the blazes, which have been fueled by gusts close to 100mph.

She wrote in one online tribute: "Thinking of all the firefighters and their families. Thank you so much. We are all with you."

Article continues below advertisement
heartbroken kate beckinsale offers to help victims of la infernos as she shares devastation over disaster days after revealing hollywood abuse trauma
Source: MEGA

Beckinsale's posts about the blazes came after she revealed the abuse she suffered in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's horror at the fires comes days after she laid bare the horrors she has been subjected to in Hollywood since she started out as an actress.

She alleged one incident involved her being ordered to pose for a photoshoot a day after she suffered a miscarriage – while still bleeding.

The actress shared her abuse claims in an Instagram video at the end of December.

Inspired by Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, Kate said to the camera while wearing a bow in her head: “I’ve been forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage.

“And I said, ‘I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to change my clothes in front of people I don’t know. I’m bleeding. I had a miscarriage’.

“And she was like, ‘You have to or you’ll be sued’.”

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.

Husband of Beverly Hills Housewife Accused of Refusing to Honor $63,000 Deal With Cancer-Stricken Woman

love rat stranger things actor david harbours kinky sex demands laid bare by raging wife lily allen before she suffered mental health meltdown

Love-Rat 'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour's Kinky Sex Demands Laid Bare by Raging Wife Lily Allen — Before She Suffered Mental Health Meltdown

Article continues below advertisement
kate beckinsale matt rife kiss golden globes after party
Source: MEGA

The actress said she was objectified from early in her career.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kate also said she was once called a “c***” and “b****” via a walkie talkie and to her face for complaining a male co-star was showing up to work drunk and delaying production, which robbed her of evenings with her daughter.

And she said she was put on such a brutal diet and exercise programs in the past she stopped having periods.

Kate added: “That’s happened twice… (male actors get) a kind of thrill out of being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence."

The star said claimed she was once “harmed” during a fight scene and has the MRIs to prove it.

Kate added when she was aged 18 she was “felt up” by somebody she “really trusted” on a film crew.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.