Heartbroken Kate Beckinsale Offers to Help Victims of L.A. Infernos — Days After Revealing Hollywood Abuse Trauma

Pledging her support to families who have "lost everything" in the nightmare infernos that erupted Tuesday, she said in one of a string of emotional Instagram posts – which can be seen above: "Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad – we had to evacuate many times during our life there – but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. "Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael’s parents – and devastatingly, most of her friends homes.

"My heart is broken.

"The Pacific Palisades is a community very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets. "I’m weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know."