Kate Beckinsale 'Spotted Smooching Viral Comic Matt Rife at Golden Globes Bash' After Actress Reveals Hollywood 'Abuse'
Kate Beckinsale has been caught kissing her much-younger ex-boyfriend Matt Rife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was spotted smooching the comedian at a Golden Globes after party.
Insiders said the PDA moment between Beckinsale, 51, and Rife, 29, happened at Spago, where Netflix was hosting a party after the award show on Sunday, January 5.
One insider who was at the Netflix bash claimed the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other – and described the interaction as being very "romantic."
The source said: "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another.
"Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist."
The insider added: "They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times."
A second spy echoed: "They are friendly exes and were having some funny conversations."
According to the insiders, the ex-couple got cozy "near the end of the night" when most of the guests had cleared out, adding: "They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn't packed, people were filtering out."
Beckinsale and Rife dated for a year in 2017 after meeting through a mutual friend. At the time, the Serendipity star was 43-years-old and the comedian was 21-years-old.
After the actress moved on and was dating another comedian, Pete Davidson – whom she has since split from – in 2019, Rife publicly shaded his ex.
Rife said on camera: "Man to man: Run. Enjoy it while you can. I hope they're both happy."
He then warned Davidson to "be careful."
When asked if he would ever consider rekindling his romance with Beckinsale, Rife replied: "Not a chance.
"It was complicated. A lot of ups and downs, but she's moved on and I'm happy."
Later, Rife expressed regret over his public comments and apologized for his behavior.
The comic added: "I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren't the most compatible match.
"I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn't head into something that they also wouldn't, that also wouldn't work out."
Rife and Beckinsale's reunion came after the actress confessed she had been sexually assaulted as a teenager by a crew member.
Beckinsale reportedly felt compelled to open up about her experiences in Hollywood following Blake Lively's lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni.
She said: "I was actually, at the age of 18, felt up by somebody that I really trusted on a crew. I went to the lead actress who is known for being a supporter of women and said this has happened and was told 'no it didn't.'
"I went to another actress, crying, and said 'I've just been assaulted by this man' – again, 'No, you haven’t been.' So this has just been going on forever."