Kate Beckinsale 'Spotted Smooching Viral Comic Matt Rife at Golden Globes Bash' After Actress Reveals Hollywood 'Abuse'

Insiders said the PDA moment between Beckinsale, 51, and Rife, 29, happened at Spago, where Netflix was hosting a party after the award show on Sunday, January 5.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was spotted smooching the comedian at a Golden Globes after party.

Beckinsale dated Rife in 2017 when they were 43 and 21-years-old, respectively.

One insider who was at the Netflix bash claimed the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other – and described the interaction as being very "romantic."

The source said: "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another.

"Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist."