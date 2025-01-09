Joe Biden 'Damaging Democrats' by Insisting He Would've Beat Donald Trump — As 'Costly Miscalculations' in Last Days as President Mount
Joe Biden is damaging his own political party by insisting he would've beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a former official for Barack Obama.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brett Bruen, former Director of Global Engagement during the Obama administration, has claimed the outgoing president's remarks are the latest miscalculation in a series of missteps during his final days in office.
President-elect Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a landslide Electoral College victory in November and is set to take the oath of office on January 20.
Now, with 11 days remaining in his presidency, Biden firmly believes he would've secured a second term if he stayed in the 2024 race.
"It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Biden said, when asked if he could have won.
The statement has led to outrage as Biden seemingly slighted Harris – creating a further divide in the fractured party.
Bruen said: "The role Joe Biden needs to be playing right now is helping to unify his party, helping to put in place a path going forward.
"And quite frankly this is a distraction. This does further damage to the Democratic Party's efforts to find a new leader because he wants to debate whether or not he would've been the best leader for last year."
Bruen called Biden's remarks another miscalculation on his part in his final few weeks as president of the U.S.
He said: "I think at the end of the day, Joe Biden is going to be leaving office having made a number of miscalculations both during his term but also – and especially – during these last several months.
"We have seen from Biden the pardoning of his son, which drew a lot of criticism, including from Democratic circles, myself included."
He also questioned the amount of time Biden has spent out of office in the weeks since the election.
"Also I think Biden's choice of how he has spent some of these last few weeks on vacation, Vice President Harris choosing to go on a whirlwind tour of the world, may not have been the best use of their time and ultimately may prove costly as Democrats are trying to prepare for the presidency of Donald Trump."
Biden admitted he was uncertain if he would have had the capability to complete four more years in the White House.
"I had no intention of running after Beau died – for real, not a joke," the president said.
His son Beau died in 2015 at age 46 of brain cancer, leading Biden to stay out of the 2016 presidential race.
He continued: "(Then, in 2020), when Trump was running again for reelection, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85-years-old, 86-years-old. And so I did talk about passing the baton.
"But I don't know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86-years-old."
Biden added he had an "advantage" due to being an "old guy".
He said: "I think the only advantage of being an old guy is that I've known every major world leader for a long time. And, so, I had a perspective on each of them and their interests.
"And, so, I think it helped me navigate some of the fundamental changes taking place, whether it's in Europe, in Latin America, in the Middle East, in the far East."