Joe Biden 'Damaging Democrats' by Insisting He Would've Beat Donald Trump — As 'Costly Miscalculations' in Last Days as President Mount

He said: "I think at the end of the day, Joe Biden is going to be leaving office having made a number of miscalculations both during his term but also – and especially – during these last several months.

"We have seen from Biden the pardoning of his son, which drew a lot of criticism, including from Democratic circles, myself included."

He also questioned the amount of time Biden has spent out of office in the weeks since the election.

"Also I think Biden's choice of how he has spent some of these last few weeks on vacation, Vice President Harris choosing to go on a whirlwind tour of the world, may not have been the best use of their time and ultimately may prove costly as Democrats are trying to prepare for the presidency of Donald Trump."